Notorious B.I.G. Comes to Super7's Popular ULTIMATES! Line

The Big Poppa is in the house as the Notorious B.I.G. joins Super7's Ultimates line! That is right; your collection is about to get a Juicy upgrade with this new release. Coming in at 7" tall, Notorious B.I.G. is fully articulated and detailed, bringing the iconic Hip-Hop legend to life right before your eyes. Super7 has captured him in one of his iconic looks with his leather jacket look with boots, and hat. Just like most Ultimates figures from Super7, The Notorious B.I.G. will also come with an impressive assortment of accessories.

Biggie will come with three different head sculpts, two different hats, and plenty of interchangeable hands. This icon will also come with his chain, cane, champagne glass, a microphone, and sunglasses. Collectors will also see this king packed up in a nice deluxe slipcase box with some fantastic and necessary gold foil accents. The Ultimates Notorious B.I.G will be made-to-order and is priced at $55 with a Q1 2024 release. Hip-Hop fans can find pre-orders are already live right here, and they will close on December 19, 2022.

I Love It When You Call Me Big Poppa – Biggie

"Notorious B.I.G. will never be forgotten, and now the iconic Hip-hop legend can be celebrated in the most ULTIMATE way! This 7" scale highly articulated Notorious B.I.G. ULTIMATES! figure looks just like you might have found him back in the day hanging out in Bed-Stuy, sporting his signature leather jacket, boots, and hat. Including multiple interchangeable heads & hands, a champagne glass, cane, sunglasses, gold chain, two hats, and a microphone, and packaged in a collector-friendly deluxe slipcase style box with gold foil accents, this made-to-order Notorious B.I.G. ULTIMATES! figure is a must-have collectible for any Hip-Hop fan!"

Accessories

3x Interchangeable Heads Neutral Rapping Expressive

8x Interchangeable Hands 2x Gripping 2x Fists 2x Open 1x Champagne 1x Alt grip

1x Cane

1x Champagne glass

1x Designer sunglasses

1x Gold chain

1x Newsboy cap

1x Fedora hat

1x Microphone