Numskull Designs Unveils Silent Hill 2 Bubble Head Nurse Statue

Numskull is continuing to explore the realm of statue collectibles as they reveal their newest one. Most of their previous statues were from the world of Resident Evil, with iconic mutants coming to life. Intro looks like a new franchise is coming to Numskull as we return to the horror filled realm of Silent Hill. More specifically, Silent Hill 2 with the arrival of the Bubble Head Nurse with a highly detailed 9" tall statue. The hand-painted statue is shown in the decaying hospital with a trolley and signature pipe weapon. The Silent Hill franchise might not have a new game, but it is getting plenty of new collectibles. I hope Numskull continues to expand this line giving us more incredible Silent Hill monsters to add to your video game and horror collections. The deadly limited edition Bubble Head Nurse statue is priced at $99.99, and pre-orders are live right here with a September 2022 release date.

"Straight from the highly acclaimed horror game Silent Hill 2 comes a high-quality statue of the iconic Bubble Head Nurse, a sinister female monster manifested from James Sunderland's subconscious. This Bubble Head Nurse statue stands at 9 inches tall and comes with all the finishing touches that fans would expect to see, including her dirtied nurse outfit, metal pipe weapon, thin liquid trapped mask and iconic stance. This super exclusive collector's item is a must-have for any fan of the Silent Hill franchise."

Official Konami product

Designed and manufactured by Numskull Designs

Highly detailed 9″ (230mm) replica of the iconic 'Bubble Head Nurse' from Silent Hill video game series with hand-painted features for extra detail

Base comes with intricate details and props including toppling hospital trolley and metal pipe weapon

Prototype sample image shown and the final version may vary