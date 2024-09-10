Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: halloween, Numskull, rob zombie

Numskull Embraces the Halloween with 13 Days of Michael Myers

Step into the world of Halloween with Numskull as they debut their new Michael Myers Advent Calendar for 2024

The 13-piece set captures the gritty essence of Rob Zombie's 2007 reimagining of Michael Myers.

The 9" figurine includes a gravestone, pumpkin, and killer details, priced at $69.99.

Comes in a collector’s box with handy drawers, making it a perfect keepsake for horror fans.

Numskull is adding a deadly twist to your holidays as they unveil a bloody new countdown character collectibles. Whether you want to countdown to Halloween or add some blood to your winter holidays, then look no further. The Official Rob Zombie's Halloween Countdown Character has arrived, which features 13 unlucky pieces to build the infamous killer. Rob Zombie's Halloween, which arrived in 2007, is a reimagining of John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic. This new version entered modern times while adding a more grittier and brutal take on the iconic slasher, Michael Myers.

After a traumatic upbringing filled with violence and abuse, this version of Michael is institutionalized for the murder of his family. However, he would escape years later and returning to his hometown of Haddonfield on Halloween night to kill once again. Horror collectors can now build this slasher in great detail. Standing 9" tall, it features a gravestone and pumpkin, and all are featured in a themed box. Priced at $69.99, Halloween fans can take their trick-or-treating celebration to new spooky levels with a release like this that is available now.

Official Rob Zombie's Halloween: Michael Myers

"Here's a terrifying treat for horror fans. This Michael Myers Countdown Character allows you to countdown and build up to your favourite night of the year, Halloween! For those who think Michael is for life, not just Halloween, build this anytime you like. Featuring 13 unlucky pieces, you can build your very own Michael Myers figurine that you can keep and display forever. The pieces easily clip together to create a stunning statue showing Michael alongside his gravestone and a pumpkin, dressed in boiler suit, wielding the knife."

Official Rob Zombie Halloween product.

Designed and engineered by Numskull Designs.

High-quality figurine split into 13 unlucky pieces.

Comes in Collector's Box – useful packaging which features handy drawers, that has other uses once you've built your figurine.

This figurine features Michael Myers standing alongside a pumpkin, gravestone with knife in hand, standing at 9 inches tall.

