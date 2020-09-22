Funko Announces Lottery System for NYCC Virtual Con IV

With New York Comic Con postponed, fans were at a loss on where their favorite exclusives will go. While it is unclear how others plan on handling it, Funko continues the tradition of their Virtual Con. The Funko Virtual Con 4.0 has been confirmed to take place between October 5th, 2020, through October 10th, 2020. It brings the fun to the funatics with an event packed week with activities, giveaways, special guests, and plenty of surprises. Just like previous virtual cons, there will be a huge release of online exclusives for the occasion. The NYCC 2020 exclusives were just revealed, and this year has a mighty line up with some great Funko Pops. However, there was a lot of chaos during the San Diego Comic Con Virtual Con and to fight bots and give the Pops to the collectors, new changes have been made. Funko has announced that Virtual Con IV will now have a lottery system in place to give collectors the opportunity to buy what they need with no hassle.

To get a lottery spot, collectors need to have an account at Funko.com and be a member of the Funko Fan Club. Fans can join before September 28th and still be entered into the drawing for a spot. After an account is made, there must be a US-based address in their setting and Funko Newsletter notification ON. This will lead to select Fan Club members being notified by email on October 2nd, 2020. Winners of the lottery will then get access to the FunkoShop on October 8th with a special password emailed to the winner that day. The event will only be accessed through the link provided to winners, so if you're not a winner, I'm not sure if fans will get access to the non shared NYCC Funko Pops. There is still hope as there are two lot available for winners, and each will have an equal opportunity to all the NYCC exclusives. Speaking of exclusives, all Shared Exclusives purchased at the Virtual Con IV will have an official NYCC 2020 sticker. FunkoShop exclusive Pops will have a 50/50 chance of shared and official stickers with Escape from New York, and Bloody Ben from Umbrella Academy only sold on the Shop. Funko does mention that even if you are a winner is does not guarantee you will get the Pop you want as it could sell out. Check out more info on the lottery spots here.

This is a very interesting way to handle some of the biggest Funko Pop exclusives of the year. A lottery system is a great way to give fans the power and control to get some of these exclusives without the hassle of bots. This does exclude a lot of fans from the online event but many fans can't get their hands on the official cons exclusives unless they are at the event. I believe that Emerald City Comic Con Virtual Con I also had a Lottery System and was super successful. This was more directed to collectors who were supposed to head to the event but with its cancellation, it was a nice second. This is honestly the best way to handle the bots and the inflated rate created by flippers. Fingers crossed for that Funko Fan Club invite in October, what do you think of the NYCC Funko Lottery System?