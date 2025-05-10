Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Obi-Wan and Anakin Arrive with New Talking Star Wars Disney Figures

It is the Battle of Heroes as a new talking action figure set has arrived from shopDisney with two Star Wars legends

Article Summary Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker talking action figures debut in the Star Wars Power Force set.

Both figures feature 14 points of articulation, light-up lightsabers, and realistic sound effects.

Includes button-activated character phrases to recreate their epic Mustafar duel from Revenge of the Sith.

Available now for $54.99 at shopDisney and Disney Parks, perfect for Star Wars fans and collectors.

The duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith remains one of the saga's most iconic battles. Set against the molten backdrop of Mustafar, this fierce clash wasn't just a battle of lightsabers but a tragic fate between Master and Apprentice. Obi-Wan confronts Anakin as he has become seduced by the Dark Side, taking up Darth Sidious as his new master. It is a clash between two heroes for the future of the galaxy, which Disney Parks has now captured in a fun new way.

The Star Wars Power Force Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker Talking Action Figure Set has arrived. 10-inch tall action figures will have 14 points of articulation as well as motion-activated lightsaber sounds. On top of that, both figures will have button activated character phrases, allowing Star Wars fans to relive the fight in a very interesting and new way. Collectors can bring this Star Wars Power Force figure set home right now for $54.99, and it is currently offered on shopDisney and directly from Disney Parks.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker – Star Wars Power Force

"Relive all the drama and excitement of the Star Wars saga and create a whole new galaxy of scenarios with this Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker Battle of the Heroes talking action figure set. Both figures are highly detailed and feature multiple points of articulation, authentic character phrases and motion activated lights and sounds including light-up Lightsabers. Perfect for playtime or as a wonderful addition to your Star Wars collection, they certainly are a powerful pair."

Magic in the details

Includes Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker talking action figures

Button activated character phrases

Motion-activated Lightsaber sound effects

Both figures feature 14 points of articulation

Lightsabers light up

Removable robes

Inspired by the Skywalker Saga

Part of the Star Wars Power Force Collection

