PCS Captures the Beauty of Snow White with New 1:5 Scale Statue

Disney’s Snow White comes to life with a new PCS 1:5 Scale Statue that will be offered in both Standard and Deluxe Editions

Available in Standard and Deluxe Editions, each statue is hand-painted and stands 14 inches tall.

The Deluxe Edition features the Evil Queen in her old hag disguise and extra display options for collectors.

Pre-orders open now for both editions, with an expected release in July 2026 for Disney fans and collectors.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is Disney's first full‑length animated feature (1937), a retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm folktale. The story follows a kind and gentle princess named Snow White, whose beauty and goodness provoke envy in her stepmother, the Evil Queen. When the Queen's Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White as more beautiful, the Queen plots her death. PCS is now bringing the beauty and magic of Disney's Snow White to life with a new 1:5 statue that will be offered in Standard and Deluxe Editions. Both statues feature this Disney Princess in all of her colorful beauty, with this 14" tall statue that is hand-painted and captures her iconic look.

The Deluxe Edition adds The Queen disguised as an old hag, as she tries to trick Snow White into eating a poisoned apple that puts her into a death‑like sleep. The additional piece stands 18" tall and features the Dwarf's cottage with the Old Hag appearing through. Add the additional The Queen statue from PCS as well for an even more dynamic Disney piece, with this Deluxe Edition coming in at $655, and pre-orders are already live with a July 2026 release.

Disney's Snow White PCS Statue (Deluxe Edition)

"The Snow White 1:5 Statue stands approximately 14" tall and depicts the classic princess looking adoringly at one of her woodland friends, a charming bluebird perched delicately on her left hand.This Limited Edition collectible is expertly sculpted and hand painted to recreate the timeless beauty of Snow White. From the tailored details of her blue bodice and flowing yellow skirt to the signature ruby red bow in her hair, this statue makes a wonderful addition to any Disney Princess collection."

"The Deluxe Edition also includes a swap-out portrait and left arm, as well as an accessory of the Evil Queen in her old hag disguise holding out an apple for our Princess. These bonus pieces are exclusive to the Deluxe Edition and allow for even greater storytelling possibilities in your collection. You can even pair this piece with the Disney's Evil Queen Deluxe Edition Statue (Sold Separately) to create the ultimate Snow White display."

