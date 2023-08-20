Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: candyman, horror, pcs

PCS Collectibles Debuts A Sweet New Horror Statue with the Candyman

Premium Collectibles Studio is back as they are debuting new statue that is sweet like honey with the arrival of the Candyman

A legend has begun, as the cult classic horror film Candyman has returned with a brand new collectible. PCS has unveiled a new 1:3 scale statue of the infamous 90s film that will stand 28" tall. Tony Todd is back as the one true Candyman with an impressive sculpt that features his fur coat, a hook hand and is placed on a pile of skulls. PCS has even included a swappable head sculpt that shows off honey bees coming out of his mouth, making sure this statue is as sweet as honey. This vengeful killer is back and ready to slash his next victim in your collection with a whopping price of $1,305. The Candyman is set to release in October 2024, and pre-orders are offered right here with payment plan options.

The Candyman is as Sweet as Honey with New PCS Statue

"I am the writing on the wall, the whisper in the classroom." Premium Collectibles Studio presents the Candyman 1:3 Scale Statue based on the terrifying antagonist of the 90s cult classic horror franchise of the same name. Standing at 28" tall and 19" wide, this fully sculpted piece showcases Candyman confidently posed atop a detailed environment base complete with blood-covered skulls, bare ribs, hand-painted bees, and honeycomb culminating into a triumphant mound of grotesque decay under the foot of the sadistic legend."

"With one arm, Candyman offers out his only hand in a gesture to join him as his next victim while raising his battered and blood-soaked hook with the other. The mixed media costume includes his iconic brown fur jacket over his white centuries-old shirt and grey slacks. Tony Todd's likeness as Candyman is captured in this highly detailed portrait of the vengeful spirit as he grins menacingly. This piece also includes a swap-out portrait featuring Candyman releasing a swarm of loyal bees from his mouth. It's time to bee his victim – bring home the Premium Collectibles Studio Candyman 1:3 Scale Statue today!"

