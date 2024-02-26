Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: marvel, pcs, x-men

PCS Debuts New Marvel Gamerverse Classics Sabretooth 1:10 Statue

The mighty and fury from the deadly mutant Sbaretooth is back as PCS has unveiled their new Marvel Gamerverse Classic statue

Article Summary PCS unveils new Marvel Gamerverse Sabretooth 1:10 statue for X-Men fans.

Sabretooth depicted in classic video game design, coming November 2024.

Two editions with iconic brown and yellow costume and first appearance design.

The statue features Sabretooth's menacing look with white furred collar and grin.

Sabretooth, also known as Victor Creed, is a formidable and ruthless mutant and villain of the X-Men in Marvel Comics. He was created by Chris Claremont and artist John Byrne and made his debut in Iron Fist #14 back in 1977. Sabretooth possesses superhuman strength, speed, agility, and enhanced senses, making him the perfect nemesis for Wolverine. He also features similar Logan traits with retractable claws, a regenerative healing factor, along with ties to the Weapon X program. It appears that PCS is giving some new love to this deadly mutant as they unveiled their latest Marvel Gamerverse 1:10 statue featuring his appearance in classic video games.

From the Marvel Vs. From the Capcom fighting series to the classic X-Men arcade games, Sabretooth has been faithfully sculpted and brought to life. Featuring his bulky design, PCS has created not one but two versions of this big bad with Classic and Collector Editions. One captures a fan favorite costume while the other gives Marvel fans a wilder first appearance design and at a nice 8" tall. Coming in at $200, classic Marvel Comics video game fans can bring home Sabretooth in November 2024, and pre-orders are already live.

Marvel Gamerverse Sabretooth PCS Statue

"Sabretooth is ready for action in this brand new collectible celebrating this massive marauder's appearance in the classic video games of yesteryear. Standing at an impressive 8' tall and over 7" wide, this fully sculpted 1:10 scale statue depicts this menacing mutant in all his gruesome glory."

"The problem child of the Weapon X program is ready to tear the competition to shreds in his iconic brown and yellow costume. This fan favorite look features a dramatic collar of white fur that frames his portrait and highlights his fiendish grin and eerie, pupiless white eyes. His blond hair and muttonchops match closely to his costume, giving him an animalistic appearance sure to disarm any adversary. Trust your animal instincts and add the Marvel Gamerverse Classics – Sabretooth 1:10 Statue to your collection today!"

