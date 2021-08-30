Planet of the Apes Mego Exclusives Arrive At Topps This Week

Mego is back with two new Topps.com exclusive figures this week as we take a trip to a deadly future. Two iconic characters from The Planet of the Apes have arrived with Colonel George Taylor and Ape Psychologist Zira. Each figure stands 8" tall and will come in retro styling with its design and packaging. These figures will only be limited to how many are ordered this week, and that is it. Planet of the Apes fans will definitely want these figures giving them the Zika and Colonel Taylor retro figures they have wanted for quite some time. Priced at $19.99, pre-orders are live right here and sold exclusively through Topps, so get when while you can.

"2021 Topps x Mego – George Taylor – Colonel George Taylor has traveled through time and space to reach the Megoverse for the very first time ever! "Seen from out here… everything seems different. Time bends. Space is boundless." Mego proudly presents The Planet of The Apes Taylor 8" action figure! "It's a mad house! A mad house!" Taylor has crash landed on a planet ruled by talking Apes! How did this upside-down world come about? Can Taylor escape Dr. Zauis and the Ministry of Science with his mind and spirit intact? Take your stinking paws off me, you damned dirty ape!"

"2021 Topps x Mego – Zira – Outspoken Ape psychologist and veterinarian, Zira, is making her return to Ape City by way of the Megoverse! Mego is very excited to present this fan favorite – The Planet of the Apes Zira 8" action figure! Zira is always one to stand up for her principles and even not stand up in some cases! Doing what she believes to be "right" in the pursuit of knowledge, Zira helps "Bright Eyes" and Nova escape from the Ministry of Science. What will they find in the Forbidden Zone – Ape's past, Man's future, or both? "All right, but you're so damned ugly."