Funko and PlayStation Pops: Death Stranding, Ratchet & Clank, and More

PlayStation fans can rejoice as some of your favorite PS Exclusive games are getting the collectible treatment. Today, Funko and PlayStation have announced the collaboration to bring some of their iconic games to the world of Funko Pop. We have already seen this before with the Last of Us 2 Ellie, Bloodborne Hunter, and Ghost of Tsushima Ghost with bloody variant exclusive to GameStop. However, unlike those announcements, all of these Pop vinyls will be exclusive and only available at GameStop. Four titles have been revealed with the iconic duo Ratchet & Clank up first from Insomniac Games. These heroes will be packed in a special two-pack and will be priced at $22.99. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. Up next is Funko Pop Sweet Tooth and his Ice Cream Truck from the PlayStation exclusive game Twisted Metal. This Pop Ride really shows off that perfect car chaos that fans loved and he will come with a $29.99 price tag. Pre-orders for him are already live and can be found at GameStop here.

Our last two PlayStation Funko Pops are single releases, set for September 2020 release, and will be priced at the usual $11.99. First up is from The Last of Us as Joel is ready to go through hell to save someone he loves. Rugged and ready to take on any clickers in his way Joel is a must have Pop for any Last of Us fans and they can find him here. Last but not least is from the PS4 Exclusive game from Kojima Productions, Death Stranding. Sam Porter is back and the BB is with him. This Pop is fully detailed and captures that perfect vibe from the game and a must have Pop for any fan which they can find located here. I hope we can see more PlayStation exclusives around the corner as it would be nice to see the return of fan favorites. Sly Cooper and the gang would be at the top of my list with others not far behind like Infamous and Metal Gear Solid. What PlayStation exclusives would you like to see get the Funko Pop treatment next?

