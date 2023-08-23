Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares, Mattel | Tagged: Jazwares, lego, mattel, Toy of the year awards

Pokémon, Monster High, and LEGO Make the List for TOTY 2023

The Toy of the Year Awards are here with some of the best items of 2023 with Pokémon, dolls, and more hit collectibles

The Toy the Year Awards for 2023 counties as finalists over a nice set of categories are being revealed. One of which is the Collectible of the Year, as that product is classified as a toy that is in a set that can be collected in multiples. This year's list is pretty tough, with three very popular lines that were very big throughout the year, and all are completely different fandoms. Whether your catching the Pocket Monsters from Pokémon, adding some horror flair, playing with the return of Furby, or just love Disney, this is the list for you. The finalists for the Collectible of the Year consist of:

Bitzee by Spin Master "Bitzee is an interactive pet you can really touch that responds to swipes, tilts, and shakes with sounds and reactions. With kids' love and care, Bitzee will start as a baby puppy and evolve into an adult, then a Super Bitzee. Kids can unlock each Super Bitzee pet and discover unique outfits and games, then use an unlocked treat to attract the next virtual animal. There are 15 Bitzee pets to collect in each pod."



Furby Interactive by Hasbro "Furby is available in purple and coral colors; features more than 600 phrases, jokes, songs, and more; and responds to five voice activated commands: Dance Party, Copy Cat, Tell My Fortune, Let's Chill, and Lightshow. Furby also responds to hugs, pats on the head, shaking, and feeding from its pretend pizza charm."



LEGO® Minifigures Disney 100 by LEGO Systems, Inc. "Kids can celebrate their favorite Disney moments with LEGO® Disney 100 Minifigures! Disney fans will be thrilled to revel in nostalgia and choose from an array of 18 iconic film characters, including: Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, The Queen, Stitch 626, Pocahontas, Cruella de Vil, a Dalmatian puppy, and more."



Monster High Skullector Line by Mattel, Inc. "Monster High Skullector Dolls are a line of limited-edition collector dolls that reimagine horror icons and popular entertainment properties through the lens of Monster High. Each doll in in the Skullector line features premium fashions and styling, displayable packaging, and hidden easter eggs for fans."



My Arcade® Micro Player Pro by My Arcade® "The 2023 Micro Player Pro collection features a series of 6-inch tall mini portable arcade cabinets that bring retro gaming to life. Choose from legendary titles like Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Street Fighter II, Mega Man 1-6 and Space Invaders; Atari classics such as Pong, Breakout, and Warlords; and many more!"



Shashibo Grateful Dead Series by Fun In Motion Toys "With the collectible Shashibo Grateful Dead Series, Dead fans can experience their love of one of history's most eclectic and beloved bands on the Shashibo — the original, patented 3D geometric puzzle cube. Styles include: Skull & Roses, Steal Your Face, Dancing Bears, and Haight-Ashbury."



Squishmallows Pokémon Collection by Jazwares "The ultra-collectible, ultra-squeezable Squishmallows Pokémon are the perfect collectibles for Pokémon fans! The plush is made with soft, high-quality materials and is the perfect companion for every Pokémon adventure. Characters Snorlax and Togepi join Pikachu and Gengar in the ever-expanding Pokémon Squishmallows lineup. These plush are officially licensed by The Pokémon Company International."



There are three really big contenders this year Monster High, LEGO Disney Minifigures, and Pokemon Squishmallows. All three sold out very fast and were on many collector's lists to track down. However, the Pokemon Sqishmallows seemed to be on a whole new level, and with the arrival of Snorlax and Togepi, the fun only continued. Collectors will be able to cast their vote for Collectible of the Year right here. The results of these Toy of the Year finalists will be revealed at the Toy of the Year 2023 Awards in New York City on September 29. The big finalist for Toy of the Year will be awarded on November 20, just in time for the fans to grab on this holiday. Be sure to check out some of the other Toy of the Year categories as well, and be sure to vote!

