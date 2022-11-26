Pokemon Trainer Brendan and Treeko's Quest Continues with Kotobukiya

It is time to take a trip back in time to the arrivals of the Hoenn Region once again as Kotobukiya debuts another Pokemon statue. Releasing alongside their new Pokemon Trainer May ArtFX J piece, Brendan and Treeko are ready for action. Coming out of the Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire series, Brendan is either your rival or your playable character. His design comes faithfully life right from the original illustrations. His partner Pokemon Treeko is a separate piece allowing for some customizable positioning. Whether your want to add this Trainer to your growing collection or just want to remember your Ruby and Sapphire adventures, then this ArtFX J statue is for you. Trainer Brendan and Treeko are priced at $174.99 and is set for a May 2023 release. Pre-orders are live here, and fans can also snag up the companion Trainer May with Mudkip rerelease here. Be sure to continue with new Pokemon adventures on the Nintendo Switch right now with a new region, new pocket monsters in Scarlet and Violet.

Return to the Hoenn Region with Kotobukiya

"Brendan with Treecko from Pokémon Omega Ruby and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire join the popular lineup of figures based on original illustrations by Hitoshi Ariga! Brendan's lively pose and Treecko's lithe body are brimming with energy! The sight of this dashing duo will brighten anyone's day ♪"

"The quality craftsmanship of scale figures can be seen in the fine details of Brendan's clothes and leaves delicately recreated from translucent parts! Thanks to popular demand, May with Mudkip will be brought back as a reproduction! Please look forward to more upcoming releases from the Kotobukiya Pokémon figure series ♪ ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo."