Power Rangers Dino Thunder Yellow Ranger Figure Finally Arrives

Hasbro has control of a couple of licenses that make me scratch my head about how they handle them. This would consist of Star Wars, Fortnite, and Power Rangers, and they are all very popular franchises. However, Hasbro just does not know how to handle them, with Star Wars just focused on repaints and repack, Fortnite not even getting marketed, and the Power Rangers line being stuck in the world of Mighty Morphin. There are is many Power Rangers teams out there, and it is time to branch out and give the collectors what we want. Thankfully, my favorite team, Power Rangers Dino Thunder, is finally getting a new figure as Kira the Yellow Ranger finally arrives!

Dino Thunder fans are in for a treat as Kira's sculpt looks fantastic, and her head sculpt is very well done. He comes sixth two heads, swappable hands, daggers, and blaster with power effect. She will pair nicely with the Blue, Red, and White Power Rangers Dino Thunder figures. Now give us the final heroes with the Tommy Oliver Black Ranger and the Motorcross Bothers (Crimson/Navy). Kira is up for pre-order right here for $24.99 with a Spring 2023 release.

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Dino Thunder Yellow Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without her helmet, Thundermax Blaster, Ptera Grips, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: figure, 4 accessories, alternate head, and 2 extra hands

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE DINO THUNDER YELLOW RANGER ACTION FIGURE: This Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Dino Thunder season

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The Dino Thunder Yellow Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in her helmet and one without

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES POWER RANGERS DINO THUNDER: Individualistic and tough, Kira is actually a team player. She'll use her Ptera Scream to stop evil in their tracks and defend her fellow Rangers