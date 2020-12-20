NECA Shows Off Their Alien Xenomorph Collection with New Visual Guide

NECA has continued their 12 Days of Downloads with a visual guide for their Aliens figure line. While the visual guide does not tease any upcoming figures, it is still amazing to look at the wide variety of Xenomorph collectibles that NECA has created. Some of our favorite Alien figures that have been released include the red Genocide Comic Xenomorphs and the reimagined Kenner cross-species Alien figures. Alien has been an iconic film for the science-fiction industry, and NECA has really captured many iconic moments from not only the movies but also the games, prequel series, comics, and so much more. One of the craziest Alien Xenomorphs that I think NECA has released was the New York Comic Con 2019 Joker Xenomorph. This creative mashup creature shows off the Joker inspired Xenomorph that will be a true boss fight for Batman. Another great line to come out from NECA is the Alien vs. Predator arcade series. These figures gave us a huge variety of video game Aliens brought to life that features beautiful color, articulation, and detail that makes them stand out.

A lot of these Alien figures can be found here, and some can even be found in-store, like at Target. I'm sure we all see a lot more of the Aliens franchise in 2021, and we are patiently waiting to see what Xenomorph will be released next. With the new upcoming FOX Alien series, NECA will have plenty of more material to create amazing figures in the future. Collectors can download this Aliens visual guide here as well as check out some of the other visual guys that have been released for the 12 Days of Downloads for Back to the Future, Predator, Godzilla, and more.

"Today's visual guide is for another one of our longest-running lines! Too many Aliens isn't always a bad thing, depending on who you ask. You can choose from 2 different versions of the guide, both showing all figures we have released/announced to date, and one including the updated gallery of card backer art. The Aliens Visual Guide is available as an extra-large, 300 dpi JPG. Download links appear below the images!"