Deadpool's Taco Truck Drives On It With Beast Kingdom's New Release

Deadpool is taking on the culinary arts as he drives in with his hilarious and iconic food truck from Marvel Comics. Beast Kingdom is bringing this beautiful contraption to life with their newest Master Craft statue. The statue stands roughly 14 inches tall and is on the same size scale as Beast Kingdom's Egg Attack Action figures. The entire Food Truck is loaded with remarkable detail, from the weathering on the outside to the craftsmanship on the interior with the kitchen. It does look like it will be possible to be place figures (possibly other Deadpool figures) on the inside of the Food Truck. This is a fun Marvel statue that Beast Kingdom is releasing, and it adds a whole new level of display options for any Deadpool collection. Deadpool's Food Truck is limited to only 3,000 pieces and will be priced at a whopping $699.99. This Master Craft statue is set to release in July 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The tastiest food truck in the neighborhood is ready to serve up some seriously dangerous Tacos from Deadpool himself! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is proud to launch the latest in the series of high-end, hand-made and painted statues, the Master Craft MC-036 Deadpool Taco Truck! Breaking the fourth wall once again, Deadpool's Taco Truck jumps straight out of the comics and onto a desk near you. As the 'Merc With A Mouth' is perpetually hungry, he has taken matters into his own hands and decided to take charge of his hunger and sell some sweet Taco's to unsuspecting customers in his downtime!"

"The food truck itself is based on the infamous comic design, and with the MC-036 no details are spared down to the kitchen appliances and base. Deadpool's beloved Unicorn makes an appearance as well, although it may need a little helping hand. Finally Deadpool is seen advertising the food truck with a standee of himself promoting his signature tacos. The Master Craft statue doesn't disappoint, with extreme focus on details, a lot of little surprises await collectors. Can you find them all? MC-036 Master Craft Deadpool's Taco Truck is limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide only. Order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"