Power Rangers Pink Ranger Invades GameStop With Hasbro Exclusives

It is Morphin' Time as Hasbro unveils a whole new slew of Pink Ranger collectibles as part of their popular Lighting Collection line. Four new collectibles were revealed with 2 replica role-playing items and two new figures that are all going exclusive to GameStop. Up first is the two unique cosplay items as Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers fan can become the Pink Ranger herself (Kimberly or Kat). Fans will be able to get a replica helmet of her helmet and a replica Morpher to finish off the look. The helmet includes a stand and will be a great companion piece to other Ranger replica helmets with Red and White already released. Collectors then can acquire the Pink Ranger Morpher that will include all 5 original Ranger Coins that feature special light and sounds. The Morpher also includes a display stand and even a belt buckle to help morph up your wardrobe.

The Hasbro fun does not end there as two new Lighting Collection Pink Ranger Power Rangers figures were revealed. Coming in first is Kat Hillard with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pink Ranger and Zeo Pink Ranger 2-pack set. Capturing ether legacy of this amazing ranger with not one but two amazing designs from Rangers Legacy. The figure set is loaded with Ranger accessories, effects, swappable heads, hands, and even a cat to show Kat up Rita's spell. The Pink Ranger is also starting a new style of Lighting Collection figures with cel-shaded deco. Inspired by comics and video games, the Rangers are getting a retro design, and Pink Ranger starts it all with this GameStop exclusive figure. All of these Pink Ranger Power Rangers collectibles are exclusive to GameStop and can be pre-order through Hasbro here, GameStop online here, and in-store. It Moprhin' Time!!

"This Premium Role Play Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger helmet features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, multiple points of articulation for an adjustable fit, and a display stand to showcase and support the helmet. Go Go Power Rangers! This Power Rangers Lightning Collection role play helmet has premium painted details and design inspired by the Mighty Morphin series. The Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger premium role play helmet includes a display stand for storage or showcasing the helmet in your collection. Using the power of the Pterodactyl Power Coin Kimberly and Katherine both wear the mantle of the Pink Ranger."

"The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Morpher lets fans and collectors cosplay, display, or imagine to their heart's content. With premium deco on the Morpher and display stand, an included belt buckle for clipping to costumes — or whatever you like — and 5 diecast Power Coins, each of which unlocks lights, sounds, and phrases inspired by one of the original Power Rangers, the options aren't limitless, but they are morphinominal."

"This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure 2-pack includes 2 Kat Hillard figures with premium painted details and design inspired by her appearances as Mighty Morphin Pink and Zeo Pink. These 6-inch Lightning Collection Pink Ranger figures features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, cat figure, Power Bow, Blade Blaster, Zeonizer, Power Disc, blast effect piece, and extra heads for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Cel-Shaded Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by video game and comic styles, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, Power Bow, arrow, Blade Blaster, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"