Pre-Orders Arrive for Indiana Jones Adventure Series Major Arnold Toht

Good evening, Fraulein. The infamous Nazi Agent Arnold Toht is back and ready to take on Indiana Jones once more. Toht is in charge of locating the Ark of the Covenant for the Nazis with the goal that it will help them win the war. However, history professor and archeologist Indiana Jones might have something to say about it, and so does Hasbro. Arnold Toht is joining Hasbro's recently announced Indiana Jones Adventure Series line featuring a new highly detailed 6" scale figure from the Indy franchise. The wave is not expected to release until April 2023, but pre-orders have arrived for two figures in the wave, including Major Toht! Your collection is about to get a very sinister figure and Hasbro loaded him out with incredible detail and accessories. This Nazi will include a pistol, removable coat, a medallion burned hand, and a secondary melting face!

That is right, Indiana Jones fans, the intense melting face is included with Toht. This iconic expression comes from the Ark of the Covenant scene when he looks inside the box. This wave even features a Build-A-Artifact feature as well, as if you purchase all five figures in the Adventure Series, you can build the Ark itself! Toht is featured in new window-less packaging, which is a fantastic mural featuring the Raiders of the Lost Ark villain. Hasbro is pulling out all the stops for this line, and I am loving everything about it. The Adventure Series is set at $24.99, getting an April 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live at most online retailers like here. Be sure to also reserve the Indiana Jones figure as well to complete the set, and you can find him here.

Major Arnold Toht – "What Shall We Talk About?"

"INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES MAJOR ARNOLD TOHT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). The INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES is inspired by the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. This INDIANA JONES ADVENTURE SERIES MAJOR ARNOLD TOHT 6-inch-scale action figure is detailed to look like the character from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark film, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

"Includes figure, detachable pistol, hat, additional melting head, alternate burned hand, and 2 Build An Artifact pieces. Fans can collect all figures in this Adventure Series assortment to acquire the pieces needed to build the Ark of the Covenant. Available for pre-order today on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada, and select European markets at 6pm ET for all fans. Also available at Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, Dorkside Toys and BigBadToyStore. "