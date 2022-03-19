Predator Goes Bite Size with New Good Smile Company Nendoroid

"If it bleeds, we can kill it." An iconic quote for one of the coolest extraterrestrial movies around with the 80s classic, Predator. This film started off as a simple black ops film as Major Alan Schaefer, aka Dutch went to Guatemala on a supposed ruse mission for the Military. However, this was no ordinary mission as it was a secret ploy to have them take out all of the existing rebels in the area. Things take a wicked turn in the Jungle as they're not the only ones on a mission as something else is out there and is hunting them one by one, insert The Predator.

This hunter is now getting an adorable bite size collectible as Good Smile Company reveals their newest Nendoroid figure. Featuring full articulation, the Predator will come with both masked and unmasked portraits. His weapons arsenal is still included with Wristblade, Plasmacaster (with included blasting effect), self-destruct device, and of course a skull with a spin trophy. This miniature figure is loaded with detail and accessories that any Predator fan will appreciate, and he is priced at $94.99. Set to release in January 2023, this hunter is already up for pre-order right here.

"You're one ugly mother****er! – From "Predator" comes a Nendoroid of the Predator. The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to create a variety of action-packed poses from the film. Both a masked face plate and a terrifying unmasked face plate are included. The Predator's Wristblade, a Plasmacaster effect part, his Self-Destruct Device and a spine + skull part are all included as optional parts. Enjoy mixing and matching optional parts to create all kinds of situations in Nendoroid form!"