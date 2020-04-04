5 Nerdy Things to Enjoy in Your Backyard

We know. Being inside all of the time can be hard. If you're able to get outside and walk around, do it. If you're lucky enough to have a backyard, you can absolutely get some fun items to put out there. These items are fun, nerdy, and not terribly expensive. Plus you can enjoy them solo, or with your family.

Remember slip and slides as a kid? This is exactly that, but better. Featuring Slimer, the infamous eating ghost from Ghostbusters, you can slide down this slimy slide to become Slimer's next snack.

Remember running through the sprinkler as a kid? Or maybe a busted fire hydrant was more your speed. Well now that you're a grown-up, why not get this awesome, life-size, Demogorgon sprinkler from Stranger Things in your backyard? This will also help freak your neighbors out, helping you achieve total social distancing from them.

This is much cuter than your typical water gun. Shoot water at your family members, or people who are getting too close to your yard. No matter what though, you have a friend in this water shooter.

I know, I know. You're not going to the beach anytime soon. Hell, none of us are going anywhere anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't lay outside and get some vitamin D. This adorable, oversized cheeseburger umbrella, is the perfect backyard napping tool.

Bring out your favorite snacks and drinks in this stylish Snow White Topanga Cooler. This cooler will look absolutely awesome next to you in your backyard, as you wave to your neighbors from an acceptable distance. A solo picnic never looked so charming, am I right?

Of course, there's a lot of great things you can do to entertain yourself outside. You can paint, read, or play on your phone. What have you been doing outside to keep yourself entertained? Let us know in the comments below.