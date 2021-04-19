Invisible Predator and New Predator Hounds Arrive from Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys continues to expand its Predator 1/18 scale figure line with two new PX Previews exclusive releases. Up first is the return of a fan-favorite hunter, Chopper, from the alternate timeline film Alien vs. Predator (AVP). Chopper is back but with a new paint deco as he gets a new translucent mold inspired by the hunter's stealth mode. The figure is shown with extended wrist blades on both hands and will come with two short spears. The hunt is not over either as we travel to 2018 with The Predator for the next Hiya Toys 1/18 figure release with a new set of Predator Hounds. These deadly creatures are a hunter's best friend and a prey's worst nightmare, and Hiya Toys captures them perfectly. The Hounds come in a two-pack; they stand 2.4" high and come with two different pose designs.

Both of these 1/18 scale figures are perfect additions to any collector growing hunting party. The Hounds add a great accessory to any already released Predator figure, and fans will not want to miss out on them. The best way to secure these figures is through your local comic book store. Collectors can also find them online here, for $19.99 each, and with a February 2022 release date. The hunt continues once again…

"Invisible Chopper Predator 4-Inch PX Action Figure – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Hiya Toys returns with a new deco for an old favorite! The middle of the three brothers, Chopper, got distracted by the humans and failed to slay any Xenomorphs during the ritual hunt, so he was quickly ambushed and killed by Grid. This Invisible Chopper Predator features a clear molding to simulate this hunter in stealth mode. This 1/18 scale figure stands approximately 4″ tall and comes complete with the extended wrist blades on both hands, and two special short spears with the skull."

"Predator Hound 4-Inch PX Action Figure 2-Pack – From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. From The Predator 2018, Hiya Toys presents the Predator Hounds! Chimeric canines created through hybridization techniques; now you can have your own pair of Predator Hounds with these 1/18 scale figures! Standing approximately 2.4″ tall, the figures come with two different designs of lower jaw mouths and can stand on their own for posing!"