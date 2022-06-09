PureArts Announces Incredible Batman 1989 1:1 Cowl Replica

At this rate, I think we are all fed up with what WB is doing with the chaos that is called the DCEU. The delay of The Flash seemed to really seem to be the biggest nail in the coffin as it seems all future projects were based around that film. It is no secret that we know that Michael Keaton is returning as the one and only Batman for the future of DC films. We know he is set to appear in The Flash, Batgirl, and rumors for Aquaman 2, so it is interesting why things got pushed. Keaton is one of the most iconic portrayals of Batman since his original debut in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film. PureArts is here to celebrate the return of the legend with a brand new 1:1 Cowl Replica!

PureArts has used 3D scenes from the original prop from the film to give fans a beautifully crafted realistic cowl. Two versions will be offered, with PureArts getting an exclusive release that will feature a Gotham display base and a batrang replica. To make it even more interesting, the standard Batman cowl will be limited to only 1989 pieces, with the exclusive getting 800 pieces. The cowl is set to release in Q2 2023 and the Exclusive version is priced at a whopping $799.99 and is available for pre-order here.

"PureArts, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, announced an all-new series of collectibles inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures' classic, "Batman." The first collectible in the series is the Batman 1:1 Cowl Replica, an all-new physical collectible designed using 3D scans of an authentic prop cowl worn during production of the 1989 film. Preorders begin Thursday, June 9th on PureArts.com."

"PureArts has carefully crafted the Batman 1:1 Cowl Replica into the industry's most realistic physical recreation. Supported by a miniature Gotham City mayoral house statue base, this 1:1 art mask features a removable magnetic Batman emblem. The Exclusive Edition, available only on PureArts.com, features a replica of one of the Dark Knight's most iconic crime fighting gadgets, the Batarang. PureArts will soon expand the series with additional collectibles inspired by the classic film. That leaves collectors with one burning question: who in Gotham City will be revealed next?"

PRODUCT DETAILS

Licensed by Warner Brothers / DC Comics

Price: $799.00 USD

Estimated Delivery Date: Q2 2023

Shipping: UK, North America, European Union, Middle East and Africa only

PRODUCT FEATURES

Hyper-detailed sculpt of Batman's Cowl based on 3D scans of original movie prop

Material: Poly-hybrid mixed media for accurate prop textures and feel

Miniature Gotham City mayoral house statue base

Removable magnetic Batman™ emblem

Edition Size: 800 Exclusive Editions, 1989 Standard Editions