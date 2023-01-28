PureArts Gets Creepy with Batman Returns Penguin 1:1 Mask Replica PureArts is back with another collaboration with Warner Bros as a new replica mask from Batman Returns arrive with the Penguin?!

Pure Arts is back with another collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC Comics with a new 1:1 replica. We have seen quite a few of these replicas already with Batman and Catwoman masks from the live action films. This new 1:1 scale replica is a little more creepy as the Penguin is coming to life like never before. PureArts has announced their new life-size Penguin scale mask replica featuring Danny Devito's character from Batman Returns. This terrifying release sits on a Gotham City base with cigarette and ascot. He is also featured with his monocle, and top hat, all of which can be removed for different display options. Limited to only 400 pieces, The Batman Returns villain comes to life with intricate detail, silicone skin, and pushed hair. If you really love the Penguin, then look no further as this unique piece is for you. Pre-orders are right here for $1,499, and evil is set to arrive in your collection in March 2024.

Mantle the Penguin's Head in Your Batman Collection

"PureArts, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products and DC, today announced the newest addition to their "Batman"-film series collectibles and first-ever silicone skin art mask with individually punched hair: THE PENGUIN™ 1:1 Scale Mask. Matching the previously released Batman Cowl Replica and the Catwoman Mask Replica, THE PENGUIN™ Scale Mask sits atop a miniature Gotham City mayoral house statue base, complete with a cigarette holder and a removable replica of The Penguin's ascot."

Hyper-detailed sculpt of the 1992 Batman Returns THE PENGUIN™

Textured silicon skin and individually punched hair

Features removable monocle, top hat, cravat and cigarette holder

Miniature Gotham City mayoral house

Exclusive Edition Item: THE PENGUIN'S™ duck boat mini resin replica

"Made of silicone and complete with his anemic complexion, bile-surrounded mouth, and individually punched stringy hair, you've never seen The Penguin like this before! Limited to only 100 units, the PureArts Exclusive Edition includes a mini resin replica of THE PENGUIN'S™ duck, available only on PureArts.com."

Licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC

Price: $1499

1:1 Scale

Dimensions: 19 inches tall / 48 cm tall

Weight: 3.6 kg

Estimated Delivery Date: Q3 2023

Shipping: UK, North America, European Union, Middle East and Africa only

Exclusive Edition Size: 100

Standard Edition Size: 400