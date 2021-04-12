Wonder Woman Gets Beautiful 1/4 Scale Statue From Queen Studios

Queen Studios has announced their newest DC Comics statue with the Wonder Woman 1/4 Scale Statue. Standing 18.5″ tall, the beauty and power of Gal Gadot are captured perfectly with in their statues' detail. Queen Studios uses a combination of both DCEU and DC Comics to give fans a truly incredible collectible for their collection. Standing on a collapse Greek column, Wonder Woman is proudly posed heroically with her lasso wrapped around her body. From the textures of her outfit to the deductible of the beautiful princess, Queen Studios has created a spectacular statue. She is priced at $895 and is set to release at the beginning of 2022. Pre-orders are not live for the states just yet, but links can be found located here.

"She has the looks of Aphrodite, packs a punch harder than Hercules, and has the smarts of Athena. The Princess of Themyscira fights for hope in a world ruled by men. Wonder Woman is one of DC's classic superheroes. She is a feminist icon for children and adults alike. Diana, an emissary from Themyscira. Heads to "Man's world" to help destroy evil and try to create a reality where life can exist without war, hate or violence."

"As we celebrate 80 years of this incredible character, the Queen Studios team decided that it would be fitting to bring Wonder Woman to life in a quarter scale statue inspired by both DC Comics and the DCEU. For the 1/4 Wonder Woman statue, collectors can enjoy a dynamic statue with two head sculpts. The first a hyper real representation of Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. The Second with a head sculpt straight out of the comics."

"Our team have taken aspects from both the movie and the comics. The colours used, are taken from the classic comic. But the textures of Diana's armour are from the movie. The princess is leaning on her right leg, stood on a toppled Greek column. She's facing forward and preparing for an attack. Her lasso is spiralling around her body as if she is ready to capture her enemy."