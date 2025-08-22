Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Raphael is Shredder with New NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figure

Return to Eastman & Laird’s hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series with new figures arriving from NECA

In the edgy Image Comics Volume 3 continuation of the TMNT saga, Raphael embraces his dark side fully in a very unexpected way. Early in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, Raphael was brutally scarred by a cyborg's laser, scarring his face. He then conceals this disfigurement with one of Casey Jones' hockey masks and, later, an eyepatch. Grappling with his rage and fractured identity, Raphael would soon stumble into the Foot Clan's battle with mobsters, uncovering one of Shredder's old forges. He emerges donning a variant of Shredder's armor, to take control of the war and wins, only to be accepted into their ranks and even takes control of the New York Foot Clan.

This wild take on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael did not last long, but NECA is keeping him alive and kicking with a new Mirage Studios figure. Standing 7" tall, Shredder Raph is ready to clean up the streets in a deadly new way with an impressive figure that features a fabric cape, cel-shading deco, and swappable parts. NECA has included three swappable heads, a removable shreeder mask, two sai's, and a glass with a pitcher for break time. Pre-orders for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael as Shredder (Mirage Comic) are already live for $46.99 and have a Q1 2026 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael as Shredder (Mirage Comic)

"As seen in Eastman & Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios! Raphael takes the mantle of The Shredder with an all-new sculpt from NECA. This 7-inch scale action figure includes two heads (damaged and angry eyepatch). Plus, a soft goods cape, removable helmet, extra hands, sais, pitcher, and glass. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original artwork by Kevin Eastman."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the TMNT comic books from Mirage Studios

Fully articulated

Packaging features original artwork by Kevin Eastman

Box Contents

Raphael as Shredder figure

Alternate head

5 Alternate hands

Helmet

2 Sais

Pitcher

Glass

