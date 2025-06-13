Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys
Ra's Al Ghul Rises with New McFarlane Toys Animated Batman Wave
McFarlane Toys is back with a new wave of DC Direct Batman The Animated Series figures including the return of Ras Al Ghul
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman: The Animated Series wave featuring Ra's Al Ghul at Target stores.
- The Ra's Al Ghul figure sports a brighter color scheme, extra hands, and a masked alternate head.
- This Build-A-Figure wave lets collectors assemble Jonah Hex by purchasing the entire assortment.
- Wave also includes Grey Ghost, Killer Croc, and Batman, with figures set to release July 2025 for $29.99 each.
Ra's al Ghul brought more global stakes and ancient secrets to Batman: The Animated Series. Introduced in the two-part saga "The Demon's Quest," Ra's (voiced by David Warner) is slightly different from his DC Comics counterpart and is an eco-terrorist, but still the leader of the League of Shadows. Similar to the comics, Ra's sees Batman as a worthy successor, but Batman knows the risk and will never choose this path. Ra's al Ghul's Lazarus Pit also adds a supernatural flair to the detective-themed cartoon, and now Ra's Al Ghul returns with a new DC Direct figure. McFarlane Toys has revealed their newest Target Geek Out release with a new Batman: The Animated Series wave.
Ra's joins in on the fun for this new Build A Figure wave that will create Jonah Hex in animated form. As for the figure itself, he will have a brighter deco than previous releases and will feature swappable arms and a swappable head, showing off his mysterious Anubis-like mask. Ra's Al Ghul will join the Grey Ghost, Killer Croc, and Batman (Classic) at Target, all for $29.99. These figures can be seen online and are set to hit Target shelves in July 2025.
McFarlane Toys Batman The Animated Series – Ras Al Ghul
"He is the legendary figure whose name roughly translates as "The Demon's Head." A villain who has earned that name a thousand times over, Ra's al Ghul is the leader of the League of Assassins, an ancient organization based in the mystical city of 'Eth Alth'eban."
- Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™
- Designed with articulation for posing and play
- RA'S AL GHUL™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™
- Accessories include 4 extra hands, alternate head and art card with character art on front and character bio on the back
- Includes Jonah Hex Build-A figure parts. Collect the entire wave to assemble JONAH HEX