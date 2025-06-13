Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Ra's Al Ghul Rises with New McFarlane Toys Animated Batman Wave

McFarlane Toys is back with a new wave of DC Direct Batman The Animated Series figures including the return of Ras Al Ghul

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman: The Animated Series wave featuring Ra's Al Ghul at Target stores.

The Ra's Al Ghul figure sports a brighter color scheme, extra hands, and a masked alternate head.

This Build-A-Figure wave lets collectors assemble Jonah Hex by purchasing the entire assortment.

Wave also includes Grey Ghost, Killer Croc, and Batman, with figures set to release July 2025 for $29.99 each.

Ra's al Ghul brought more global stakes and ancient secrets to Batman: The Animated Series. Introduced in the two-part saga "The Demon's Quest," Ra's (voiced by David Warner) is slightly different from his DC Comics counterpart and is an eco-terrorist, but still the leader of the League of Shadows. Similar to the comics, Ra's sees Batman as a worthy successor, but Batman knows the risk and will never choose this path. Ra's al Ghul's Lazarus Pit also adds a supernatural flair to the detective-themed cartoon, and now Ra's Al Ghul returns with a new DC Direct figure. McFarlane Toys has revealed their newest Target Geek Out release with a new Batman: The Animated Series wave.

Ra's joins in on the fun for this new Build A Figure wave that will create Jonah Hex in animated form. As for the figure itself, he will have a brighter deco than previous releases and will feature swappable arms and a swappable head, showing off his mysterious Anubis-like mask. Ra's Al Ghul will join the Grey Ghost, Killer Croc, and Batman (Classic) at Target, all for $29.99. These figures can be seen online and are set to hit Target shelves in July 2025.

McFarlane Toys Batman The Animated Series – Ras Al Ghul

"He is the legendary figure whose name roughly translates as "The Demon's Head." A villain who has earned that name a thousand times over, Ra's al Ghul is the leader of the League of Assassins, an ancient organization based in the mystical city of 'Eth Alth'eban."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

RA'S AL GHUL™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 4 extra hands, alternate head and art card with character art on front and character bio on the back

Includes Jonah Hex Build-A figure parts. Collect the entire wave to assemble JONAH HEX

