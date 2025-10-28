Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Razorclaw Embraces with Beast Side with New Transformers Figure

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Transformers releases

Razorclaw is a character from the Transformers franchise, appearing in various continuities. In the Universe continuity, Razorclaw is an Ultra-class Decepticon figure released in 2003. He is a redeco and slight retool of Tigerhawk, transforming into a winged mechanical/organic tiger. The Transformers "Universe" continuity refers to the line of toys that were released under the brand in the early 2000s. Unlike the mainline series with G1 or Beast Wars, these figures primarily focused on new redecos, retools, and even updated versions of classic characters like Tigerhawk.

Hasbro is now bringing back Razorclaw in all of his beastly glory with a new, fully articulated 7.5" tall figure. Razorclaw will be able to convert into his wild eagle-tiger mode in just 43 simple steps with some nice blue and red deco. Hasbro has also included a few accessories, like two blasters, a removable double arm blaster, and wing blades. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for a mighty $59.99 with a March 2026 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class Razorclaw

"The 7.5-inch (19 cm) Leader Class figure converts from robot action figure to eagle-winged tiger mode in 43 steps. With intricate poseability and attachable accessories like blasters and wing blades, this Razorclaw action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

