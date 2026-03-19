Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Reach New Heights with McFarlane's New DC Comics Supergirl

The DC Multiverse is calling once again as new heroes are on the way in the McFarlane Toys Collector Edition line

Article Summary Celebrate Supergirl’s DC Comics legacy with McFarlane’s new 7-inch DC Multiverse action figure.

Features her classic blue skirted costume, short blonde hair, and signature look from Action Comics.

Includes fabric cape, swappable face, extra hands, display base, and collectible art card.

Available now for pre-order at $34.99, Supergirl arrives alongside Lobo, Freddy Freeman, and Vigilante.

Supergirl is one of DC's more iconic heroines, first appearing in DC Comics with Action Comics #252. Kara Zor-El is introduced as Superman's cousin, who was sent from Krypton to Earth as a child and raised in secret before revealing her powers. Her arrival expanded Superman's mythology by adding a surviving family member who shares his abilities and heritage. Over the decades, Supergirl has undergone numerous reinterpretations, but her core identity as Superman's older yet younger cousin remains, as she continues to figure out this new world. McFarlane Toys is now bringing back Supergirl with a brand new DC Comics classic 7-inch DC Multiverse action figure.

Supergirl's classic DC Comics look comes to life here, showcasing her signature blue outfit with a skirt and shorter blonde hair. As for accessories, McFarlane was sure to include a soft goods cape, a secondary swappable faceplate, and a selection of extra hands. The usual display base and collectible art card are also included, and she will release alongside new Lobo, Freddy Freeman, and Vigilante figures. The McFarlane Collector Edition Supergirl (Classic) figure is already up for pre-order for $34.99, and she is set to save the day at the end of March 2026.

Supergirl (Action Comics) McFarlane Collector Edition #59

"Kara Zar-El, Superman's long-lost cousin, arrives on Earth and adopts a secret identity to aid Superman in the ongoing fight for truth and justice!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes fabric cape, 6 extra hands, swappable face and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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