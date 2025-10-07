Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Red Tornado Returns to McFarlane with New DC Comics Digital Figure

Nothing can stop McFarlane Toys as they fully prepare for Walmart Collector Con with even more exclusive DC Comics figures

Article Summary Red Tornado returns in McFarlane Toys' DC Comics Bronze Age-inspired DC Multiverse digital figure.

Exclusive action figure releases for Walmart Collector Con, available for pre-order at $27.99.

Features ultra articulation, fabric cape, swappable hands, and collectible art card included.

Each Red Tornado purchase comes with a matching digital collectible for DC Multiverse fans.

Get ready to expand your Justice League collection as McFarlane Toys debuts new DC Multiverse figures. Red Tornado first appeared in Justice League of America #64 back in August 1968 and was created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Dick Dillin. This hero was first introduced as a mysterious android villain sent to infiltrate the Justice League; however, he would overcome his programming to become a hero instead. Built by the villainous T.O. Morrow, this sentient android can create powerful tornado-like winds, which allow him to fly and add new advantages to the Justice League.

McFarlane Toys has crafted up a DC Comics Red Tornado figure before, but another is here that is part of their DC Digital line. Inspired by his DC Comics Bronze Age appearances, this android is back with a new fabric cape, swappable hands, a collectible art card, and a companion digital collectible release. Time is running out for the DC Multiverse, and pre-orders for this new Red Tornado are set to arrive on 10/10 for the Walmart Collector Con for $27.99.

Red Tornado (DC Direct: The Bronze Age) w/ Digital Collectible

"Red Tornado was constructed by Thomas Oscar Morrow™ to counteract the Super Heroes who interfered in his schemes. However, the android's frame was possessed by a wandering wind elemental, and achieved unanticipated power and sentience. Joining the Justice League™, "Reddy" enjoyed friendship and loyalty. He took on the human identity John Smith, married Kathy Sutton'", and adopted a young orphan, Traya. He has been destroyed and reconstructed repeatedly-with varying degrees of success-leading to serious impairment of function."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Accessories include soft goods cape, extra hands,and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

