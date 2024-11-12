Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: indiana jones, regal robot

Regal Robot Unveils Replica Indiana Jones Belloq's Ceremonial Staff

Regal Robot is back with a new Archive Collection item from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark with Rene Belloq’s Ceremonial Staff

Article Summary Explore Regal Robot's new 1:1 replica of Belloq's ceremonial staff from Indiana Jones.

The staff is 3D scanned from the original prop, offering Standard and Signature Editions.

Signature Edition includes a 60" staff, unique plaque signed by actor Paul Freeman.

Limited to 100 pieces, pre-orders for this Indiana Jones collectible are now live.

Regal Robot has uncovered a new artifact for their growing Indiana Jones Archive Collection. This new addition comes to life from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark as René Belloq's ceremonial staff comes to life. This artifact played a critical role in his quest to unlock the uncontrollable power of the Ark of the Covenant. It was used during the climactic Ark scene, as this intricately carved staff serves to channel divine energy.

Now, this Indiana Jones replica is faithfully brought to life with a new 1:1 replica that was 3D scanned from the action filming prop. Two versions of the ceremonial staff are being offered with Standard and Signature Editions, and both come with a stained hardwood base. However, the Signature Edition will come with a 60" long staff along with an autographed plaque by Rene Belloq himself, the actor Paul Freeman. Pre-orders are already live with the Head Only option for $899, with the Signature Edition priced at $1,799 and limited to only 100 pieces. Be sure to check out some of the other Indiana Jones replicas, like the Temple Trap, Grail Tablet, and more.

Indiana Jones Archive Collection Belloq's Ceremonial Staff

"It belongs in your museum! At the thrilling conclusion of the 1981 film, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™, Rene Belloq wields a staff adorned with three ram heads as he begins the ark-opening ceremony that leads to his untimely demise! Our latest Indiana Jones™ Archive Collection prop replica is a deluxe signature edition 1:1 replica of that staff, developed with high-resolution 3D scanning and extensive first-hand examination of the original hero filming prop in the prop archives."

"At just 100 pieces, this extremely limited edition includes the complete 60″ staff replica with wall mounted display hanger as well as an additional stained hardwood base to give collectors the option to display the gold-toned head independently of the staff. The elegant, framed metal plaque in this extremely limited edition is signed by actor Paul Freeman, who portrayed Belloq in the film, and then individually hand-numbered."

