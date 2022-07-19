Resident Evil VII Lady Dimitrescu Arrives at PureArts with New Statue

Resident Evil VII is getting a lot of buzz once again as the new third-person mode is getting installed. The game will return to its original roots that the iconic horror franchise established back in the day. These newer games are filled with more terror outside the realm of zombies, especially in Resident Evil VII as you enter the House of Dimitrescu. Lady Dimitrescu is a deadly villain, and she will stop at nothing to stop Ethan on his quest to find his daughter. Fans have fallen in love with House Dimitrescu, and PureArts is bringing the lady of the house to life with a new statue.

Coming in at a massive 35" tall, the Resident Evil villain is featured in a custom tailored dress. Her details come right off your screens, and she will include two swappable handpieces with claws extended and a cigarette holder pose. Synthetic hair and a removable hat are also featured as PureArts did not hold back on the giving RE fans the best version of Lady D around. PureArts is easily dominating the Resident Evil world with some fantastic collectibles and this just shows that. Resident Evil VII Lady Dimitrescu is no cheap collectible either, coming in at $1,504. She will be limited to 666 pieces, pre-orders are live here, and she is set to release in Q3 2023.

"You will learn what it means to insult House Dimitrescu!" Sideshow and PureArts present the Lady Dimitrescu Quarter Scale Statue. One of the Four Lords of the village, the Countess Alcina Dimitrescu ruled from her noble family's estate, Castle Dimitrescu, and was feared by all. PureArts is proud to introduce one of the most popular antagonists in the history of the Resident Evil franchise in stunning detail. Standing an impressive 35" tall, our Resident Evil Lady Dimitrescu 1/4 Scale Statue with custom tailored dress, massive extended claws and gorgeous face details will be the centerpiece of any collection!

The Lady Dimitrescu Quarter Scale Statue features:

Massive 1:4 Scale sculpt with hyper-detailed skin textures and sculpted details

Synthetic pre-styled hair and removeable hat

Custom tailored and weathered dress

Two hand poses included – claws extended and cigarette holder pose

Faux wood and marble base