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Return to Geonosis with New Star Wars: Attack of the Clones TVC Set

Hasbro unveils new Star Wars The Vintage Collection set from Attack of the Clones with the Orray & Geonosian Picador

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars Vintage Collection Orray & Geonosian Picador set from Attack of the Clones.

The highly detailed 3.75-inch set includes an articulated Orray, arena cart, and Geonosian Picador figure.

Perfect for recreating the Geonosis Arena scene, designed for premium display with collector-grade detail.

The set is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $79.99, with an expected release in October 2026.

Return to Geonosis in style with Hasbro as they debut their newest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release. A new Attack of the Clones set is here, featuring Orray & Geonosian Picador from the Geonosis Arena. The Orray's primary role is pulling the Geonosian Slay (a type of chariot) into the arena, carrying captured victims for execution. Hasbro now brings this slay and creature to life with an impressive The Vintage Collection figure set, which will include a cardback Geonosian.

The Star Wars Orray is sculpted with both jaw and leg articulation, allowing for some fun dynamic posing options. As for the Geonosian Picador, this alien's distinctive look and gear are nicely captured and will be a nice addition to any arena display. Display this release with the Attack of the Clones TVC Padme and Anakin Skywalker figures to recreate an iconic Star Wars moment. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: TVC Orray & Geonosian Picador set are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $79.99 with an October 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Orray & Geonosian Picador

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Based on an orray and a Geonosian Picador as seen in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, this 3.75-inch-scale figure set makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!"

Articulated orray features photoreal deco and premium detailing, includes the distinctive metal cap that covers the stump of its removed tail.

The included arena cart comes with attachable reins for the orray's saddle, and the Geonosian Picador can be posed sitting on the cart with his removable armor and staff accessory.

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