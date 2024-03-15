Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Playmates Unveils Tales of the TMNT Mutations Mix 'N Match Figures

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back as Playmates has unveiled their new line of Mutations Mix ’N Match Figures for the new show

At long last, the upcoming sequel series to the latest TMNT film is heading our way with the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. To get fans ready, a new set of action figures is coming from Playmates but will feature a new set of "mutations." These new Mutations Mix 'N Match figures bring back the four brothers, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. On top of that, a new set of characters is on the way with Bishop, Mechazoid, and Metalhead, along with Master Splinter returning for some more fun. However, each figure will come with swappable limbs, heads, and weapons allowing for TMNT to enable fans to swap out parts to create their own unique mutants.

Some examples include the new Metalhead figure who will feature an extra Raphael head, along with Leo's left arm, and his own weapons. Fans will not have to buy all of certain figures to build others, which is nice, but snagging up a few of these releases will make the possibilities endless for your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection. This is one fun wave of figures for the upcoming Tales of the TMNT series, which are priced at $9.99 each with an August 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live, so stay tuned for links soon and snag up some of the previous releases while you can.

Mutations Mix 'N Match Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

"Playmates Toys revealed a new line of Mutations Mix 'N Match Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures today, designed after the highly-anticipated upcoming Paramount+ animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Taking cues from the series premise that a fearsome new foe emerges in New York City, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles must lend a hand to their allies – literally! These toys enable fans to swap out heads and limbs between each of the collectible figures to create unique mutants. The mutation variations are endless, with hundreds of possible combinations."

"Need Donnie's brains with Raph's muscle? Leo's leadership with Mikey's dance moves? With the Mix 'N Match line, fans can form the ultimate Turtle team, swapping limbs from any of the figures for fun, fast mutations—no ooze necessary! Each figure stands approximately 4.5" tall and is authentically sculpted to match their animated character in "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," which will premiere on Paramount+ this summer. The mutants are priced individually at $9.99 and will be on sale in August.

