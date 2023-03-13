Revisit the Jurassic Park Visitor Center with LEGO Latest 30th Set Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park with LEGO as they return collectors to the original park once again in brick form

The climactic ending of the 1993 blockbuster film Jurassic Park is coming to LEGO for the movie's 30th Anniversary. An impressive variety of themed sets are on the way, including the heart-racing ending. Return to the Jurassic Park Visitor Center with LEGO and this delightful 693 pieces set that is just jam-packed with minifigures, dinosaurs, and accessories. The Visitor Center will come with 6 minifigures which include Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, Ray Arnold, Dr. Henry Wu, Lex Murphy, and Tim Murphy. Two dinosaurs are included with the T. Rex and a Velociraptor, as well as a bailable T. Rex skeleton. Recreate a variety of Jurassic Park scenes with this set and it comes in at a mighty $129.99. The 30th Anniversary Jurassic Park sets will arrive in June 2023, and pre-orders are live for the Visitor Center right here.

"Hold Onto Your Butts." – Ray Arnold, Jurassic Park

"Relive dramatic Jurassic Park scenes with this collectible LEGO® brick-built Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack (76961) play-and-display set for ages 12 and up. The Visitor Center's distinctive architecture is captured in LEGO style, and the entrance hall, kitchen/dining area and lab are divided by semi-transparent screens with dinosaur graphics. Place the buildable T. rex skeleton in the entrance hall and make the 'When dinosaurs ruled the Earth' banner fall down at the flick of a trigger during battles between the posable T. rex and Velociraptor toy figures."

Dinosaur building toy for play and display – Relive iconic Jurassic Park scenes with this authentically detailed LEGO® brick-built Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack (76961) set

6 LEGO® minifigures – Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, Ray Arnold, Dr. Henry Wu, Lex Murphy and Tim Murphy, plus brick-built, posable T. rex and Velociraptor toy figures and a T. rex skeleton

Visitor center – An entrance hall with a trigger to break the 'When dinosaurs ruled the Earth' banner, a kitchen/living area and a lab, all divided by semi-transparent screens with dinosaur graphics

Play-inspiring accessories – The kitchen/living area is packed with food and plant elements, and the lab features a buildable computer, microscope and dinosaur egg incubator

LEGO® gift idea for ages 12 and up – This collectible 693-piece set makes a fun gift for kids and any Jurassic Park fan to build and play with solo or enjoy with family and friends

Build and combine – The Visitor Center measures over6.5 in. (16 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep and combines with other LEGO® Jurassic World sets (sold separately) for more fun