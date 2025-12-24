Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hellboy

Boss Fight Unveils Exclusive 1/12 Hellboy (Big, Red & Dark) Figure

Hellboy is back with a brand new and exclusive 1/12 figure from Bon Fight Studios with the Big, Red & Dark variant

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio launches a BBTS exclusive 1/12 Hellboy (Big, Red & Dark) action figure for collectors

Figure features high-contrast comic-inspired deco, alternate hands, and a pistol with holster

Hellboy stands 7.5 inches tall with over 27 points of articulation and detailed sculpting

Pre-order available now for $64.99 at Big Bad Toy Store, with release slated for Q3 2026

Boss Fight Studio has been making waves in the figure-collecting world with a new Hellboy action figure line. This series brings Mike Mignola's iconic comic universe to life in multiple scales and styles. Their 1:12 scale figures kick off with characters like Hellboy, Lobster Johnson, and Gruagach, each featuring detailed sculpts, story‑specific accessories, and around 24 points of articulation. Boss Fight even announced a special add-on pack for Hellboy, which gives him a few extra accessories and his infamous trenchcoat in soft goods format.

Well, it appears that another version of Big Red is on the way as well, but this time as a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive. The Hellboy (Big, Red & Dark) 1/12 Scale figure features a unique high-contrast comic deco, along with alternate hands and a pistol. If you love the original artwork of Hellboy, then this figure will surely be a must-have in your collection, and pre-orders are already live. Collectors can reserve one right now exclusively on the Big Bad Toy Store for $64.99, with a Q3 2026 release date.

Hellboy (Big, Red & Dark) 1/12 Scale – BBTS Exclusive

"Mike Mignola's Hellboy Universe comes to life in collectible figure form like never before! Inspired by the beloved comics that have been known the world over for 30 years! Beautifully stylized 1/12th scale sculpts, extensive articulation and story-specific accessories make every one of these figures a collectible masterpiece. Like he jumped right off the comic page! Big, Red & Dark Hellboy sports a special deco with high contrast shadows and includes pistol, holster, alternate right hand and alternate left hand! He'll look amazing displayed with your Hellboy comic collection and give it a little extra "BOOM"!"

Product Features

7.5 inches (19.05cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Hellboy comic series

Highly detailed

Over 27 points of articulation

BBTS Exclusive

Box Contents

Hellboy figure

Pair of alternate hands

Pistol with holster

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!