Reward Yourself With The Mass Effect Medal of Honor From BioWare

BioWare is giving fans the ability to showcase their hard work for playing the hit video game series with the Mass Effect Trilogy. Show off your hard work by awarding yourself your very own Medal of Honor collectible. Captures from the video game, this replica is a must have collectible for any fan of the series. The medal measures 5.5 inches long and 2.4 inches wide with a beautiful green ribbon design that has gold colored metal sculpt. It will shine in any gamers' collection and will come inside a hinged display box with the original Mass Effect box art on it. N7 members can even wear this bad boy as a pin in also include allowing you to show off your hard work for the amazing game. Priced at only $20, this is a truly special Mass Effect collectible that you will not want to miss. The Medal of Honor can be purchased right now and right here from the BioWare Gear Store.

"If you've played through Mass Effect 1 at least once, you know what it takes to earn the Medal of Honor. Now, this in-game achievement can be part of your real-life collection. This beautifully-detailed replica features a stylized likeness of Mass Effect's Medal of Honor. The outlines are raised, while the painted parts are recessed. This gives the medal that distinct soft enamel look and feel. Watch the turnaround video above to see how the light plays on the gold-colored metal parts."

"This collectible comes in a hinged display case with original Mass Effect art on the back. To make the most of the transparent front, remove the protective foam on top of the medal. Then close the case again to keep your medal safe from dust and scratches even while you display it.

"We also added a pin and ribbon for the special occasions in which you feel like wearing your Systems Alliance Navy decorations. Commander Shepard, we have gathered here to recognize your enormous contributions in the war against Sovereign and the Geth. Your heroic and selfless actions serve as a symbol of everything humanity and the Alliance stand for. Commemorate your victory with the Mass Effect Medal of Honor!"

FEATURES

Replica of the 'Medal of Honor' achievement from Mass Effect 1

Soft Enamel Pin

Materials Medal: Zinc Alloy Medal Ribbon: Polyester

Size Width: Approx. 2.4 in (6.1 cm) Length: Approx 5.5 in (13.97 cm)

Display case Clear front / top Medal rests in foam insert

