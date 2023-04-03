The X-Men Enter the Danger Room with New Iron Studios Statue Iron Studios is back with an incredible and new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the return of the X-Men with Cyclops

The Leader of the X-Men is back and ready to blast a hole into the Brotherhood of Evil. Iron Studios has revealed their latest set of 1/10 Art Scale statues, including a new Marvel Comics piece. Scott Summer is back and ready to lead the X-Men to victory with an impressive new Cyclops Unleashed Deluxe statue. Coming in at 8.9" tall, Cyclops is depicted back at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters as he finishes up a Danger Room training session. He is featured in one of his more iconic X-Men costumes features that signature yellow and blue color with a chest harness. From the detailing on Scoter to the dynamic display base, Iron Studios went all in with Cyclops, and he will make an uncanny statue for any Marvel Comics fans. Cyclops Unleashed is priced at $210, is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Enter the X-Men Danger Room with Iron Studios

"Victorious over the mechanical debris of a robotic opponent, the mutant superhero, field leader, and revolutionary icon of the X-Men appears holding his jacket on his right hand after a tough session in the challenging Danger Room, a hidden facility on the underground of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, composed of robots and holographic alien technology, capable of creating immersive and interactive artificial environments for training and preparing the students."

"Wearing a tactical costume made of Kevlar, suitable for facing any threats, the beams of crimson energy still emanate from his visor made with a ruby quartz crystal, the only element capable of containing his devastating powers. Majestic and full of meticulous details; created with extreme attention and strict and precise care to achieve maximum highlight in your collection, Sideshow and Iron Studios present the Cyclops Unleashed Deluxe – Marvel Comics – 1:10 Art Scale Statue featuring the first X-Men in a new standard of excellence on the 1:10 scale, over an extremely detailed base with technological elements that refer to a diorama set of the training center from his headquarters."