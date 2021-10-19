RockLove Reveals Two New Star Wars Kyber Crystal Necklaces

Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty week 2 reveals are here and this week RockLove is joining in on the fun. The jewelry company has announced not one but two new Star Wars necklaces are on the way as part of their Kyber Crystal collection. We have personally checked out this incredible set of necklaces which fans can read about here. For this week's event, it is all about The Mandalorian and to celebrate we are getting new Kyber Crystal necklaces for Ahsoka Tano and the infamous Darksaber. Both lightsabers are handcrafted from start to finish with a silver saber hilt attached to a sculpted crystal that really brings the entire piece together.

Each necklace captures iconic features of both lightsabers and features the Kyber Crystal color that corresponds with each with a graphite crystal for the Darksaber and a gorgeous transparent white crystal for Ahsoka Tano. These Star Wars necklaces are incredible and will be perfect for The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian fans. This RockLove x Star Wars necklace collection is truly unique and these will make an excellent gift for your Star Wars fan this holiday season. Pre-orders will be found right here along with some of the other Kyber Crystal Collection necklaces which include Skywalker Legacy, Dart Vader, Kylo Ren, and Rey.

"The Ahsoka Tano Kyber Crystal Necklace is handcrafted from start to finish. The personal weapons of AHSOKA TANO, her second pair of LIGHTSABERS, this curved-hilt set consists of one regular saber and a shoto lightsaber, both with white blades. Ahsoka was the PADAWAN learner to ANAKIN SKYWALKER and a hero of THE CLONE WARS. Alongside Anakin, she grew from headstrong student into a mature leader. But her destiny laid along a different path than the Jedi. Cast in artisan brass, plated in silver and yellow gold, the pendant is sculpted after Ahsoka Tano's lightsabers featuring the diamond hilt design accented by hand painted black enamel. Cradled within the metal structure, a transparent white crystal reflects your relationship inspired by THE FORCE."

"The Darksaber Kyber Crystal Necklace is handcrafted from start to finish. An ancient LIGHTSABER that serves as a powerful symbol of leadership to the MANDALORIANS, the DARKSABER is a unique weapon with a black-energy blade lined with a crackling white edge. The Darksaber has been wielded by heroes and villains alike including DARTH MAUL, SABINE WREN, BO-KATAN, and MOFF GIDEON. Cast in artisan brass, plated in black rhodium, the pendant is sculpted after the Darksaber's unique angular pommel and hand guard. Cradled within the metal structure, a mysterious graphite crystal reflects your relationship inspired by the Force."