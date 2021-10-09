The Force Hits RockLove's Star Wars Kyber Crystal Necklace Collection

Star Wars fandom is at an all-time high with the popularity of The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian, and the hype of the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett series. With over 40 years of content, it is tough to make collectibles really stand out, and RockLove has easily cracked that formula with their new Star Wars collection. The Kyber Crystal Capsule Collection brings your favorite heroes and villains by honoring their elegant weapon; the Lightsaber. So far, RockLove has four kyber crystal necklaces already out with Rey, Kylo Red Darth Vader, and the Skywalker Legacy saber, with more on the way. Our friends over at RockLove sent us over the Kylo Ren Kyber Crystal to check out, and this beauty is just filled with the force.

When it comes to Star Wars, it is not often that a company can capture the magic of the series outside of the world of toys, However, RockLove really created something special here by giving fans custom-colored crystals in the signature hues of iconic kyber crystals. These Star Wars crystals do feature asymmetrical facets with beautiful frosted highlights as they are displayed on their retrospective lightsaber handle. Kylo Red has that amazing crossguard hilt that really stands out, and the red frosted crystal is elegant yet stunning, with the necklace working for both male and female force wielders. The kyber crystal is quite comfortable and does not feature enough of a weighted crystal to really notice it. The Kylo Ren saber does hang from a leather cord that does have adjustable slide knots, which really makes this a perfect one size fits all design.

The melodic shine of Kylo Rens lightsaber only is enhanced with the kyber crystal emitting, making this a beautiful Star Wars collectible. I am quite fond of the unique collaborations that RockLove does, and bringing iconic lightsabers to life with a unique crystal idea like this is fantastic. I am curious what other sabers will make the cut, but I hope we can see a Blue Obi-Wan Kenobi and Green Luke Skywalker make the cut. Each of these RockLove x Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection necklaces is up for order right now and can be found located here. Be sure to check out some of the other spectacular jewelry collaborations also available with Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and even celebrate the Halloween season in style with their Hocus Pocus collection here.