RSVLTS Awakens A New Universal Monsters Collection for October

October has arrived and a haunted new collection of button-downs and more have arrived from RSVLTS with the Universal Monsters

Prepare to be thrilled and chilled as RSVLTS is back with yet another spine-tingling collection to get fans ready for Hallow's Eve. It is time to revive some classics as a new Universal Monsters collection has been awakened, and they are hungry. These monstrous designs will have you howling at the moon with some electrifying designs that monster fans will want to sink their teeth into. This set will consist of five spooktacular button-down shirts, and RSVLTS is adding some of its previous designs to its popular performance hoodie line! Open the crypt and discover one of the new releases, which consists of the following:

Heads of Horror

Dive into the dark and chilling world of classic horror once again RSVLTS as they pay homage to some iconic Universal Monsters creations. This red shirt is the perfect attire for fans to haunt any occasion, featuring the profiles of Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, Bride of Frankenstein, the Wolfman, and more.

Fluorescent Frights

Light up the night with Fluorescent Frights, as this button-down shows off some electrifying designs showcasing the Universal Monsters in neon. From the eerie glow of the Wolfman catching a full moon, the radiance of the Bride of Frankenstein in the lab, and even the Creature from the Black Lagoon lurking below, this shirt easily brings some frights to your wardrobe.

Now Slaying

Return to the silver screen with this next button-down that gives fans a timeless thrill with some legendary creatures. This GORE-geous design offers a new meaning to black, white & red and will have some vampires and other creatures of the night thirsty for more.

Creature Features

Dive into the realm of the unknown with the Creature Features button-down that showcases everyone's favorite otherworldly creatures that have graced the silver screen. These horrifying illustrations from Frankenstein's Monster, The Mummy, Dracula, and more give new life to the monsters that have fueled nightmares for generations.

The Monster

Experience the true essence of classic horror with The Monster, as this design IS ALIVE. Beware of Frankenstein's Monster as the creature that started it all is back with this spine-tingling design that captures the horrors and beauty of his life. From a mob of villagers to the beauty of flowers, this Kunuflex design is precisely what Frankenstein fans seek.

Fright Club and Monster Mashup Performace Hoodies

While a nice catchy description might work, RSVLTS has surprised fans for the Fall as they have unveiled that their Performance Hoodie line is getting a monstrous upgrade. Not one but two previous Universal Monsters designs, Fright Club and Monster Mashup, are getting new hoodie options that will combine comfort with the eerie charm that will be a very welcome format that fans have been waiting for.

As usual, RSVLTS does not miss a (heart)beat with this new set that continues to celebrate the iconic history of classic horror with the Universal Monsters. This collection will easily be a nice spooktacular addition to any Halloween party this year or throughout the year to keep your haunted spirit alive. Fans will be able to awaken the horror today (October 3) at 4 PM EST, right on RSVLTS.com and on the RSVLTS app. All of the button-downs will be available in classic (unisex) & women's styles/sizes, while the performance hoodies are just in unisex. It is time to add a touch of the macabre to your wardrobe and be sure not to be afraid of what goes bump in the night.

