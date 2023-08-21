Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Cars On The Road, disney, mattel, pixar

Get Prehistoric with Mattel's New Pixar Cars On The Road Dino Eggs

Drive back in time with and into the age of dinosaurs with Mattel as they debut their new Cars On The Road mystery dino car eggs

It is time to drive on into the prehistoric age with the help of Mattel and your favorite Cars from Pixar's Cars on the Road. During the first episode, Dino Park, Lightning McQueen, and Mater find themselves at a dinosaur themed park. Just like the rest of the cars world, these prehistoric monsters features vehicle designs, and now fans can bring them home, thanks to Mattel. The Cars on the Go Dino Eggs is a surprise collection featuring eight different car dinosaurs. Caveman versions of Lightning McQueen and Mater are also included as well s some ferocious T-Rexes. These Cars on the Road Dino Eggs will have one die-cast car inside and should be arriving in stores soon. Fans can check out the landing page for the set right here and all things Mattel here.

Disney and Pixar's Cars On The Road Dino Eggs

"When these Disney and Pixar's Cars On The Road Dino Eggs are opened, kids discover a mini character vehicle inside with unique dinosaur accents! Each mini car has iconic details, rolling wheels and a die-cast metal body for push-around play. Look for dinosaur figures on two wheels, race cars on four and buses and trucks with six. With different characters to find inside the dinosaur egg, kids will have a blast collecting their favorite and recreating on-screen adventures. And the vehicles' compact size makes them perfect for play at home or on the go! Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary."

Fans will love unboxing Disney and Pixar's Cars On The Road Dino Egg Cruisers that hide a mini vehicle inside!

Kids simply open the egg for a surprise — a mini vehicle inspired by a fan-favorite character and with dinosaur accents, like spikes.

Authentic designs highlight each character's personality in adorably compact scale with a metal body and rolling wheels.

The surprise collection includes a variety of vehicles so kids can recreate scenes and stories from the Disney+ series.

With the combination of surprise and a cool Cars mini toy, the Dino Eggs make a great gift for Cars fans ages three years old and up, who will want to collect them all!

