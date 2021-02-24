Star Wars: The Bad Batch Wrecker Joins the Fight With Hasbro

It looks like the sequel of Star Wars: The Clone War, The Bad Batch, is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 4. Fans are curious what is in store for the next adventures of Clone Force 99 as we enter the era of the Empire. Hasbro has been slowly revealing members of The Bad Batch in their Star Wars: The Black Series line, with Hunter and Crosshair already coming. It now looks like Wrecker is coming as a special deluxe figure this Fall. Wrecker will feature details straight from the animated series as well as a nice set of accessories. The Clone Force 99 member will come with an attachable backpack, knife, blaster, and he will feature a removable helmet.

The Bad Batch fans will not want to miss out on adding Wrecker to their collection and have him join some of the other members. Hasbro already announced that Tech would be coming later this year as well, and now we just need Echo to finish off the set. The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Black Series Wrecker figure from Hasbro will be priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are set to release tomorrow (February 25, 2021) at 1 PM EST here as well as other online retailers.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH-SCALE WRECKER Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH-SCALE WRECKER Figure, inspired by the upcoming STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable 6-inch-scale figure featuring fully articulated head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories. Available for pre-order at 1pm ET on 2/25/2021 on Hasbro Pulse."