Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, fantasia, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Celebrates the 85th Anniversary of Disney's Fantasia

RSVLTS is back with a brand new set of Disney apparel that puts the orchestra back on the stage with Mickey Mouse once again

Article Summary Celebrate 85 years of Disney's Fantasia with RSVLTS new magical apparel collection.

Discover button-ups featuring Sorcerer Mickey and more in RSVLTS' unique Kunuflex material.

Embrace Disney magic with crewnecks, t-shirts, and hats inspired by Fantasia's iconic scenes.

Shop a reversible Bomber Jacket and find styles for all, including unisex, women, youth, and preschoolers.

Get ready to add a little magic to your wardrobe as RSVLTS is celebrating the 85th anniversary of Fantasia with an enchanting new apparel drop! Featuring button-ups, a magical crewneck sweatshirt, stylish t-shirts, hats, and even an All-Day Classic polo. This collection pays tribute to the Disney masterpiece that changed animation forever, that will even have your wardrobe feeling the music. When Fantasia debuted in 1940, it was unlike anything audiences had ever seen. It was more than just an animated feature; it was an experience blending classical music with Disney's breathtaking animation. From the mystical "Sorcerer's Apprentice" sequence featuring Mickey Mouse in his most legendary role to the nightmare that is Chernabog in "Night on Bald Mountain."

Now, RSVLTS is capturing that same wonder in their latest collection with six brand new button-downs featuring RSVLTS signature Kunulfex material. This collection has everything from Sorceror Mickey casting spells, dancing brooms, Fantasia posters, and even a return to Bald Mountain. The black and silver Sketches in the Star button-down will be limited edition as well, so make sure you snag one up before it vanishes. The magic of Fantasia does not end there either, as RSVLTS is also releasing a magical crewneck sweatshirt that channels Mickey's touch of sorcery. The fun continues with not one but two crewneck t-shirts with 85 Years and Chernabog, with Chernabog also getting a delightfully haunted snapback hat.

RSVLTS is capturing all that magic in wearable form, bringing Sorcerer Mickey's mischief, Chernabog's ominous presence, and the endless march of magic brooms to life across their high-quality apparel. The reversible Bomber Jacket, "Stereophonic Sound," is a truly remarkable addition to this collection as well, capturing 85 years of Disney musical magic in a comfortable way and will be a release fans will not want to miss. Sizes are offered from XS to 4XL, with the button-ups getting classic (unisex), women, youth, and preschooler styles. Whether you're channeling your inner apprentice or embracing the dark elegance of the mighty Chernabog, there's a piece in this collection for every Disney fan. This entire drop is already live and up for purchase right now on RSVLTS.com!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!