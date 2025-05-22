Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, RSVLTS, The Goofy Movie

RSVLTS Celebrates The Goofy Movie 30th Anniversary with New Drop

Get ready to rewatch and now wear the greatest road trip story of all time as RSVLTS unveils a new The Goofy Movie collection

Article Summary RSVLTS drops a 30th anniversary The Goofy Movie collection loaded with nostalgic designs and fan favorites.

Celebrate Powerline with tees, polos, and shorts inspired by the coolest pop star of the '90s animated world.

Lester’s Possum Park gets the spotlight with shirts, a tee, and the iconic plush possum hat from the movie.

Perfect for Disney fans and retro lovers, the collection is now available exclusively at RSVLTS.com.

In a crossover straight out of every '90s kid's dream, RSVLTS has unveiled their newest button-down collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie, and it's a road trip of nostalgia you won't want to miss. This drop dives deep into the cult classic with everything from Powerline concert vibes to a full-blown Lester's Possum Park tribute, making it a must-have for fans of Goofy, Max, and one unforgettable father-son adventure.

The collection kicks off with "Road Trip Tickets," a design that's bursting with Easter eggs from the film, from Goofy's map to their wild pitstops. Then there's the showstopper: Max Voltage, capturing the opening act of the film as Max Goof's tries to Stand Out! If that was not enough, the coolest animated pop star of the '90s, Powerline, is back with even more electrifying release. RSVLST has crafted up a Stand Out World Tour Vintage Tee, an Electric Ensemble All-Day Polo, and Star Power Hybrid Shorts. Each is filled with Powerline fun that will surely have you seeing Eye 2 Eye with any The Goofy Movie fan out there.

While all those are a real treat, the real headliner is RSVLTS' incredible drops for Lester's Possum Park!RSVLTS is throwing the perfect cast for this drop as they step into The Goofy Movie vault for this triple threat. Not only is there a Possum-filled button-down, but there is a matching t-shirt, matching Hybrid Shorts, and the ridiculously amazing Plush Possum Hat! Yes, THAT hat Max was forced to wear during his road trip is real, it's plush, and it's coming to your head. Whether you're a diehard Disney fan or just love a little retro flair, this RSVLTS The Goofy Movie 30th anniversary collab is a heartfelt and hilarious tribute to one of the most beloved Disney cult classics. The entire new collection and previous releases are now live on RSVLTS.com.

