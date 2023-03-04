RSVLTS Heads into the Stars with New Jimmy Neutron Collection RSVLTS is back and is fueled by candy bars as Jimmy Neutron and his best bud Carl are getting some their very own button-downs

RSVLTS heads into the stars with another incredible apparel collection drop that is fueled by candy bars. The hit clothing company has easily covered all of its bases lately with impressive button-downs for Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. However, this drop is a blast from the past as we revisit the exciting era of 2000s Nickelodeon! That is right, the kid with the knack for invention has arrived with Jimmy Neutron. Initially starting as a featured film, Jimmy Neutron rocked theaters in 2001 and hit television in 2002. This boy genius and his mechanical canine Godard are bringing their style right to RSVLTS for this new collection. This collection will save anyone from sure destruction and will include two different designs.

Brain Blast

Get ready for a new space adventure as Jimmy Neuton and Godard are back! This delightful purple shirt showcases his signature atom logo with this both characters flying all around. This tee is subtle yet packed with character making it the ultimate shirt for any Nickelodeon or Jimmy Neutron fan! You will be the smartest one in the room at any event you attend with this bad boy. Now you just have to think, think, think…..Brain Blast!

Carl Croissants

Jimmy Neutron was not the only star of his hit Nickelodeon show. His best buds, Sheen and Carl, steal the show occasionally, and they have lately been the source of plenty of memes. One of which is Carl and his love and pronunciation of Croissants. Take a bite out of this delicious RSVLTS Kunuflex button-down as this pastry and design take you to Cloud 9. The light blue color, clouds, Carl, and croissants are floating all over this shirt make you a sweet treat for any occasion.

It is collaborations like this that really make RSVLTS truly stand out. No one else is dishing out retro Nickelodeon goodies like this, and Jimmy Neutron needs his time to shine. Hopefully, more will arrive from this collection in the future, with highlights on Sheen and Ultra Lord, Jimmy's Dad, and even Godard. Nickelodeon fans can snag up the RSVLTS x Jimmy Neutron collection today at 4 PM EST right on their site here or on the RSVLTS app. Do not sleep on this collection, and be sure to check out some of the other Nick cartoons RSVLTS has to offer (here) with Fairly Odd Parents, Invader Zim, Danny Phantom, Rugrats, and so much more! 3, 2, 1! Gotta Blast!