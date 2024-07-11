Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, sdcc, star wars

RSVLTS Returns to SDCC with Brand New 2024 Exclusives

RSVLTS is returning to San Diego Comic Con with a brand new set of exclusives button-ups and polos for the event

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils exclusive SDCC 2024 button-ups and polos.

Lucasfilm Pavilion, RSVLTS booth, and Breakfast Balls to feature releases.

Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Disney, and more get exclusive apparels.

Attendees can collect unique items at SDCC from preview night onwards.

Exclusives are just part of the experience at San Diego Comic-Con, and there are plenty of collectibles to bring home this year. However, have you ever owned a limited edition SDCC button-up or polo that can only be found right at the con? Well, look no further as RSVLTS is returning to San Diego this year with not one but three branded experiences at the Lucasfilm Pavilion (#2019-K), the RSVLTS general booth (#3735), and a brand new booth this year for their incredible and comfy RSVLTS golf lifestyle line: Breakfast Balls (#2044). Each of these booths will offer its own set of exclusive licensed apparel from Marvel Comics, Jurassic Park, Disney, and, of course, Star Wars! The scheduled releases are as follows for all three booths:

Star Wars | RSVLTS (#2019-K)

Wednesday 7/25 (Preview Night) – Episode I

Thursday 7/26 – Jar Jar to the Rescue?

Friday 7/27 – Collect 'Em All

Saturday 7/28 – Snips & Skyguy

RSVLTS General (#3735)

Wednesday 7/25 (preview night) – Floral City San Diego

Thursday 7/26 – Lil Logans (Deadpool Edition)

Friday 7/27 – Super Saiyan

Saturday 7/28 – Aquatic Glow

Breakfast Balls (#2044)

All Days – Kit Fisto & Floral City (driver headcovers)

Wednesday 7/25 (Preview Night) – Floral City San Diego

Thursday 7/26 – Lil Jar Jars

Friday 7/27 – Hoverboards

Saturday 7/28 – Follow The Screams

RSVLTS Breakfast Balls (BRKFST) line is not new to their catalog, but this is the first time they are making exclusive designs for SDCC debut. A bunch of incredible designs are featured here, with a lot of love for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Jar Jar Binks. The All-Day Polos for Jurassic Park: The Lost World and Back to the Future are also welcoming and incredible additions to the SDCC line-up. Other designs like Dragon Ball Z, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Mickey Mouse are works of art, and it is highly recommended that you get your hands on one of these RSVLTS exclusives if you are attending the convention. Collectors will be able to find these exclusive items at each booth on the corresponding release dates as noted and each day afterward while sizes/supplies last. Good Luck!

