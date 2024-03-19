Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: capcom, jada toys, street fighter

Street Fighter Dhalism Fights Corruption with Jada Toys Newest Figure

It is time to let your fists do the talking as Jada Toys is back with a new set of Street Fighter action figures including Dhalsim

Dhalsim, the mystical yoga master, is a revered and enigmatic fighter in the iconic Street Fighter series. This fan-favorite fighter harnesses the power of yoga to unleash devastating attacks upon his opponents with his elongated limbs and fiery breath. Despite his peaceful nature, Dhalism possesses an unwavering determination to protect his homeland and fight against injustice and corruption. Jada Toys is now adding this dedicated fighter to their growing 1/12 scale action figure collection.

Despite not featuring his fiery attacks, Jada has included swappable arms and legs featuring his elongated attacks. Other accessories include swappable parts with hands and secondary heads, as well as an articulated display base. Dhalsim is the latest Street Fighter character to arrive on the scene is highly detailed and features a design right from the hit game. Coming in arcade-style packaging, Street Fighter fans can add this fighter to their growing roster for $24.99, he is set for a July 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live. Be on the lookout for other figures from Jada Toys with Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and M. Bison.

Street Fighter Dhalsim 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Get ready for the ultimate showdown in a world where street fighting is the main event. Revisit the world of your favorite characters from the Street Fighter II video game, now as 1:12 scale action figures by Jada Toys. The Yoga Master, sometimes known as "long-arm" doesn't stand for evil. He comes equipped with alternate hands, head, and interchangeable limbs with extreme length. This 6" figure comes in arcade style packaging with features inspired from the game. Dhalsim likes his peace, but he isn't afraid to dispense anguish on any foes causing corruption."

Dhalsim figure

Alternate head

Alternate pair of hand

2 Alternate arms

2 Alternate legs

Base with support arm

