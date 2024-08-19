Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, RSVLTS Original

RSVLTS Uncovers the Truth with New Original Collection: The R-Files

RSVLTS is back with a brand new Original Collection as they uncover the truth with the R-Files with Aliens, Bigfoot, and Jackalopes

Get ready to believe because RSVLTS is beaming down a brand-new set of original designs that are truly out of this world! Introducing the R-Files collection, this unique line delves into the mysterious and the unexplained with an impressive three-shirt release. Whether you're a believer in alien abductions or elusive cryptids, then this collection is your passport to the unknown. Who doesn't love a good UFO sighting? Well, RSVLTS R-Files collection beams down an original design that is inspired by extraterrestrial encounters that will surely have you saying, Scream Me Up!

But it's not just about little green men in this collection; RSVLTS dives into the world of cryptids. These mysterious creatures lurk in the shadows and have evaded capture at every turn. From Bigfoot, Mothman, and even the Chupacabra, this Kunuflex button-down will have you discovering the Tales of the Cryptids. Lastly, get ready for some Jumpin' Jackalopes, which are half-jackrabbit, half-antelope, and 100% real, and RSVLTS gives them their very own spotlight. The R-Files is a wonder and extraterrestrial collection that captures the impressive magic that RSVLTS can bring to the table with their own RSVLTS Originals designs. Fans can uncover the truth behind the R-Files right now online; the truth is out there.

Jumpin' Jackalopes

"Hold on to your antlers, the elusive jackalope has been spotted in the wild! Well, on this wild KUNUFLEX™ button down, that is. Featuring a fantastical pattern of the leaping legends in their desert habitat, this shirt will have you hoppin' around town in mythological style."

Tales of the Cryptids

"Come face-to-face with folkloric legends. This cryptozoological KUNUFLEX™ button down showcases the mythical mugs of everything from the Jersey Devil to the Mothman, Bigfoot to the chupacabra, and more."

Scream Me Up!

"You have been chosen to experience a close encounter of the absurd kind. This design offers all the out-of-this-world wonder of an alien interaction… without any of the unpleasant experimentation. Featuring abductions that range from farmers to felines, Bigfoot to bovines, and more (is that one riding a deer?), this shirt puts the "extra" in "extraterrestrial."

