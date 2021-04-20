Captain America John Walker Gets New Figure From S.H. Figuarts

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been an absolute thrill ride, and fans can not wait to be the action packed conclusion this Friday. Tamashii Nations can not wait either as they announce their newest Marvel Studios figure with John Walker Captain America. The figure is loaded with detail, articulation and even comes with a nice set of swappable parts. This new unhinged Captain America will have masked, and unmasked head sculpts with the unmasked head sculpt attempting photo-real technology. John Walker will also be able to hold the shield in his hand and on his back. Fans can equip the throwing shield effect to add new dynamic action scenes to the new figure.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans will not want to miss out on this amazing figure that is currently set up as a Premium Bandai Web Exclusive. It will be an excellent companion piece for the already revealed Falcon and Winter Solider S.H. Figuarts figures. The John Walker Captain America figure will be priced at $81, and he is set to release in September 2021. Pre-orders are not live just yet in the US, but fans can find the product page here as well as a loosely translated description below and product pictures.

"A new character that appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, John Walker, arrives as an action figure. Beyond the hero. What is the Star of Hope that teaches the world that has lost the symbol of justice? Draw a new battle from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier action begins. This is the story about the new Captain America.

Who is John Walker? John Walker is one of the highest ranked soldier in the US military. Work with Falcon and Buck to protect the world from new threats. S.H. Figures Captain America Series, from the shield attached to, modeling the details renewed. Actually pick up the new shield. Two types of real facial parts included. the head comes with two types of masks on and off. John Walker's "Digital Coloring of the Soul" technology features realistic expression on the face. Throwing shield effects included."