Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla from Terror of Mechagodzilla Has Awakened

The King of the Monsters is back as a new S.H. MonsterArts Godzilla figure is here from Terror of Mechagodzilla

Article Summary S.H.MonsterArts unveils a new Godzilla figure from the classic 1975 film Terror of Mechagodzilla

Faithfully recreated with input from original sculptor Yuji Sakai, capturing every detail of the design

Features 6.3-inch height, premium articulation, and interchangeable hand parts for dynamic posing

Pre-orders are open now for $109.99, with an expected release in September 2026

Terror of Mechagodzilla is a 1975 Japanese kaiju film produced by Toho and directed by Ishirō Honda. This film marked his final contribution to the long-running Godzilla franchise and served as a direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. Thankfully, collectors can now keep this design and style of the King of the Monsters forever with a new S.H. MonsterArts figure from Tamashii Nations. This film followed marine biologist Akira Ichinose as he uncovered a sinister alien plot to rebuild Mechagodzilla and take control of the kaiju Titanosaurus. Unlike many earlier entries in the series, the Terror of Mechagodzilla takes on a darker, more tragic tone.

Fans can now bring Godzilla to life to prepare for his final climactic battle against both Mechagodzilla and Titanosaurus with an impressive new figure. Standing at 6.3" tall, Godzilla is faithfully crafted right off the screen for a completely new design that fans will appreciate. Tamashii Nations worked with Yuji Sakai to help recreate and stay faithful to the original sculpting, coloring, and modeling of this 1975 design. No accessories are included, but the King of the Monsters is loaded with detail, articulation, and that infamous costume-like design. Pre-orders for the Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975) S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla are already live for $109.99 with a September 2026 release.

Godzilla S.H.MonsterArts Terror of Mechagodzilla

"Godzilla (1975) from Mechagodzilla: Rebellion is now available in S.H.MonsterArts! Godzilla (1975), who fought fierce battles with Mechagodzilla (1975) and Titanosaurus, has been thoroughly recreated with a completely new design, produced by Yuji Sakai with original sculpting, coloring, and modeling! In addition to the main body, it also comes with interchangeable wrist parts that allow you to recreate the impressive punching action scenes from the film."

Product Features

6.3 inches tall (16cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975) film

Part of the S.H.MonsterArts line

Highly detailed

Features premium articulation

Box Contents

Godzilla figure

Pair of interchangeable hand parts

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!