Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, hot toys

Hot Toys Unveils New Batman: Arkham Origins 1/6 Knightfall Batman

Return to the hit video game Batman: Arkham Origins with a new 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys with the Knightfall Suit

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a 1/6 scale Knightfall Batman from Batman: Arkham Origins with LED eyes and spiked armor.

The figure recreates Jean-Paul Valley’s darker, armored Batsuit with battle-worn details and a wired cape.

Includes multiple accessories such as swappable hands, a grappling hook, and an Arkham Origins display base.

Available now for pre-order at $280, the highly detailed Batman collectible features payment plan options.

Jean-Paul Valley, known as Azrael, briefly became Batman during the landmark Knightfall storyline. Bruce Wayne personally picked Jean-Paul as the next Caped Crusader after Bane broke his back. Trained by the Order of St. Dumas and conditioned through "The System," Valley donned a high-tech armored batsuit to help save Gotham. However, he would go on to adopt more brutal methods to stop Gotham's criminals. As time went on, he grew increasingly more violent, prompting Batman to return and reclaim the mantle.

Hot Toys is now bringing the Knightfall Batsuit to life from the Batman: Arkham Origins video game. Standing 12.8" tall, this figure captures Jean-Paul Valley's sinter suit quite nicely with LED elements and spiked design. Azrael is back and ready for action, from claws and spiked gauntlets to red glowing eyes and even a wired cape. The figure will come with swappable hands, a grappling hook, and a themed Arkham Origins display base, all for $280. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $280, with payment plans being offered.

Batman: Arkham Origins – Knightfall Batman 1/6th Figure

"In Batman: Arkham Origins, an exclusive Knightfall DLC Pack brings the darker side of the Dark Knight to life, with Jean‑Paul Valley's armored "Knightfall Batman" Batsuit entering Gotham's prequel storyline as a Skin for the first time in-game. Inspired by medieval knights, the suit features angular, claw-like designs with sharp fins extending from the gauntlets and cowl. This suit delivers a striking blend of his appearance in the comic storyline with selected design elements subtly enhanced and reimagined."

"Hot Toys proudly introduces the 1/6th scale Knightfall Batman™ Collectible Figure. The figure showcases a masked head sculpt with LED light-up function on the eyes, which amplifies the eerie intensity of Batman's vigilante gaze. His suit is painted in bold gold and blue tones, enriched by armor pieces that display battle-worn weathering."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!